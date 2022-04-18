Inner west residents, staff divided over council demerger

One member of the general public, who spoke on the assembly, criticised the council for creating “a facade of action” on the demerger and mentioned it had to this point proven “little enthusiasm, indeed support, for implementing this policy”.

Stamolis urged the council produce 50 posters or corflutes for every of its 5 wards to indicate the council would “honour this result rather than just go through a tick-box approach with no real commitment or energy”.

“One possible message on these posters could be ‘Inner West Council WORKING on your demerger’,” he mentioned in a council movement.

The movement, with an modification requesting the council present an replace on the demerger and a proof of the mission milestones within the council publication, was voted down by the council’s majority voting bloc.