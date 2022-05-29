“Innerwear Is Saffron”: Popular Front Of India Leader On High Court Judges

Kerala High Court has directed police to take motion in opposition to the PFI within the hate speech case.

Alappuzha (Kerala):

Kerala Popular Front (PFI) chief Yahiya Tangal on Saturday made a controversial comment in opposition to the High Court judges saying their “innerwear is saffron”.

At a rally in Alappuzha, Mr Tangal stated, “Courts are getting shocked easily now. High court judges are getting shocked after hearing the slogans of our Alappuzha rally. Do you know the reason? The reason is that their innerwear is saffron. Since it’s saffron, they will get heated very fast. You will feel the burn and it will disturb you.”

In the viral video, a boy in a PFI rally in Alappuzha was seen elevating the slogan that “Hindus should keep rice for their last rites and Christians should keep incense for their last rites. If your live decently, you can live in our land and if you don’t live decently, we know Azadi (freedom). Live decently, decently, decently.”

The Kerala Police on Friday arrested 18 extra individuals in reference to the PFI sloganeering case.

Kerala High Court has directed police to take acceptable motion in opposition to the Popular Front of India in reference to alleged provocative sloganeering in reference to the May 21 rally held in Alappuzha.

Earlier, PFI state president CP Muhammad Basheer on Tuesday stated that the slogan was in opposition to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). He added that his occasion will proceed to combat and resist RSS terrorism.

