Innocent bystander shot dead during cash-in-transit heist in Gauteng | News24

A consumer was shot useless after robbers opened hearth outdoors a retailer throughout a cash-in-transit theft.

The police have launched a manhunt for the heavily-armed suspects.

The suspects fled the scene with three luggage of money.

Gauteng police have launched a manhunt after an harmless bystander was shot useless throughout a cash-in-transit theft outdoors a enterprise outlet in Eden Park on Sunday.

The 38-year-old man died after a gaggle of armed males accosted money guards, opening hearth randomly on the money van.

The incident passed off simply after 12:30, police stated.

Police spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe stated the person was licensed useless on the scene by medical emergency personnel.

“Reports from the scene indicate that during the incident, the armed men began randomly shooting towards the cash van before fleeing the scene on foot with at least three bags of cash,” stated Mathe.

READ | Cash-in-transit guard arrested for allegedly colluding with robbers in R6.9m heist

“Other vehicles in the vicinity of the business outlet were also shot at and damaged as a result of the shooting.”

Mathe added that whereas all sources had been mobilised in a bid to apprehend these accountable for the armed theft and homicide of the harmless bystander, police appealed to anybody with info on this crime to contact the Eden Park police station and or name the Crime Stop Hotline quantity on 0860 010 111.

“Police have since embarked on the process to locate the family of the innocent bystander. His name will be released once his next of kin have all been informed,” stated Mathe.

Never miss a narrative. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the information you need delivered straight to your inbox.