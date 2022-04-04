Innovative innings: B Capital backs Indian cricket NFT start-up, FanCraze | fancraze, b capital, india, cricket, nfts, insight partners, mirae financial, tiger global | FinanceAsia

B Capital has introduced its participation in a $100 million Series A spherical fundraised by Mumbai-headquartered FanCraze, an NFT platform for digital cricket collectibles.

The spherical was led by US personal fairness and enterprise capital agency, Insight Partners, and is likely one of the largest-ever Series A rounds in Asia, the announcement mentioned.

Korea’s Mirae Financial, US funding agency, Tiger Global, and Sequoia Capital India additionally participated within the spherical, as did worldwide soccer star, Cristiano Ronaldo.

FanCraze is a developer of digital collectibles and non-fungible tokens NFTs for cricket.

In January, the agency partnered solely with international governing…