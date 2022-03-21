INPEX talks on possible volumes of LNG supplies to Europe (Exclusive)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 21. Any surplus quantity
that may very well be rerouted from the Ichthys LNG Project to Europe would
be minimal, Japan’s INPEX firm informed Trend.
The Japanese authorities has requested INPEX to assist with LNG provide
to Europe amid rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine which
pose a danger of vitality provide disruptions.
The firm mentioned that roughly 70 p.c of LNG produced
at Ichthys, its flagship LNG mission, is destined for Japanese
consumers.
“The Ichthys LNG Project is working at full capability and drawing
surplus manufacturing presents challenges. Our first precedence lies in
fulfilling our duty of offering a steady provide to the
home (Japanese) market to safe provides in Japan throughout this
interval of excessive demand. Any surplus quantity that may very well be rerouted to
Europe would subsequently be minimal,” mentioned INPEX.
The firm famous that for fiscal 12 months 2021, its whole common
oil and pure fuel manufacturing was 584.3 thousand BOED, of which
pure fuel manufacturing amounted to 1,251.3 million cf/day or 240.8
thousand BOED.
European imports of liquefied pure fuel climbed to a month-to-month
report in January 2022, in response to the German Association of
Energy and Water Industries (BDEW), with a minimum of 8.1 million tons
arriving on the 37 European terminals.
—
