INPEX talks on possible volumes of LNG supplies to Europe (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 21. Any surplus quantity

that may very well be rerouted from the Ichthys LNG Project to Europe would

be minimal, Japan’s INPEX firm informed Trend.

The Japanese authorities has requested INPEX to assist with LNG provide

to Europe amid rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine which

pose a danger of vitality provide disruptions.

The firm mentioned that roughly 70 p.c of LNG produced

at Ichthys, its flagship LNG mission, is destined for Japanese

consumers.

“The Ichthys LNG Project is working at full capability and drawing

surplus manufacturing presents challenges. Our first precedence lies in

fulfilling our duty of offering a steady provide to the

home (Japanese) market to safe provides in Japan throughout this

interval of excessive demand. Any surplus quantity that may very well be rerouted to

Europe would subsequently be minimal,” mentioned INPEX.

The firm famous that for fiscal 12 months 2021, its whole common

oil and pure fuel manufacturing was 584.3 thousand BOED, of which

pure fuel manufacturing amounted to 1,251.3 million cf/day or 240.8

thousand BOED.

European imports of liquefied pure fuel climbed to a month-to-month

report in January 2022, in response to the German Association of

Energy and Water Industries (BDEW), with a minimum of 8.1 million tons

arriving on the 37 European terminals.

