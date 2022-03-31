Inquest fails to identify Vic mum’s killer

An inquest into the unsolved homicide of Melbourne lady Maria James has slammed the police investigation and lack of key proof whereas naming two males as key suspects.

Ms James was stabbed 68 instances in June 1980 at her Thornbury dwelling and bookshop.

Coroner Caitlin English on Thursday mentioned two now-deceased males – Catholic priest Anthony Bongiorno and Peter Keogh – remained “significant persons of interest” following the 17-day inquest.

Ms English mentioned whereas police had been flooded by info and false leads following a $50,000 reward on the time, they had been chargeable for main errors which hamstrung the investigation.

The most important of those errors was the usage of a blood-stained pillow case in 2003 – initially considered from Ms James’ dwelling – to rule out a handful of key suspects.

In 2017, it was revealed the merchandise was from an unrelated case, which counsel helping the coroner, Sharon Lacy, mentioned price “14 years of potential progress”.

Meanwhile, a quilted bedspread from the crime scene was recovered in June this yr.

But different objects of proof, together with Ms James’ blood-stained garments, have lengthy been lacking from the police displays.

“It is remarkable that these errors all occurred for different reasons and were not connected,” Ms English mentioned.

The coroner mentioned the inquest delivered an open discovering, with Ms James’ killer nonetheless un recognized, and beneficial police do a full seek for lacking proof.

She mentioned each Father Bongiorno and Keogh had a motive to kill the mother-of-three.

An investigation into the unsolved homicide stays ongoing.