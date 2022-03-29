Inquest probes whether Hannah Clarke’s killer could have been jailed before deaths

The coronial inquest into the deaths of Hannah Clarke and her three kids has explored whether or not there was a missed alternative to jail their killer 10 days earlier than the deadly assault.

Ms Clarke’s estranged husband Rowan Baxter, 42, was charged on February 9, 2020, with assaulting her however he was not processed by the watchhouse, and he was granted rapid bail.

Ms Clarke, 31, and her kids – Aaliyah, 6, Laianah, 4, and son Trey, 3 – died after Baxter doused the within of the household’s SUV in petrol and ignited it in Camp Hill on February 19, 2020.

On February 9, 2020, Senior Constable Justin Kersey, a constable on the time, had an opportunity assembly with Baxter in Westfield Carindale after a consumer reported Baxter appearing suspiciously.