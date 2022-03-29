Inquest probes whether Hannah Clarke’s killer could have been jailed before deaths
The coronial inquest into the deaths of Hannah Clarke and her three kids has explored whether or not there was a missed alternative to jail their killer 10 days earlier than the deadly assault.
Ms Clarke’s estranged husband Rowan Baxter, 42, was charged on February 9, 2020, with assaulting her however he was not processed by the watchhouse, and he was granted rapid bail.
Ms Clarke, 31, and her kids – Aaliyah, 6, Laianah, 4, and son Trey, 3 – died after Baxter doused the within of the household’s SUV in petrol and ignited it in Camp Hill on February 19, 2020.
On February 9, 2020, Senior Constable Justin Kersey, a constable on the time, had an opportunity assembly with Baxter in Westfield Carindale after a consumer reported Baxter appearing suspiciously.
Senior Constable Kersey realised Baxter was wished for breaching Ms Clarke’s home violence order and assaulting her within the days prior.
The officer charged Baxter with the lesser offence of widespread assault, which carries a most penalty of three years’ jail, fairly than the extra critical offence of assault occasioning bodily hurt, which carries a most penalty of seven years’ jail.
Senior Constable Kersey instructed the inquest on Tuesday he didn’t consider there was sufficient proof to help the assault occasioning bodily hurt cost.
He mentioned there have been no footage of Ms Clarke’s accidents within the police system and no proof Ms Clarke had sought medical consideration after the incident.