Inquest told son-in-law confessed to killing man and his lookalike

The son-in-law of a lacking World War II veteran confessed to killing the 73-year-old when he “bashed him unmercifully”, an inquest has heard.

Retired builder Leslie Ralph Ball, who served with the Royal Australian Air Force in Darwin, went lacking in Townsville on May 22, 1993.

An image of Leslie Ball two years earlier than his disappearance. Credit:Queensland Police Service

His son-in-law David Phillips advised a household buddy he killed Ball after claiming his father-in-law had sexually assaulted a lady, the coroner heard on Monday.

Brian Murphy mentioned Phillips advised him that he additionally killed one other man and buried him with Ball in a bid to cowl up the alleged homicide.