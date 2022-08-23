Inquest told son-in-law confessed to killing man and his lookalike
The son-in-law of a lacking World War II veteran confessed to killing the 73-year-old when he “bashed him unmercifully”, an inquest has heard.
Retired builder Leslie Ralph Ball, who served with the Royal Australian Air Force in Darwin, went lacking in Townsville on May 22, 1993.
His son-in-law David Phillips advised a household pal he killed Ball after claiming his father-in-law had sexually assaulted a lady, the coroner heard on Monday.
Brian Murphy mentioned Phillips advised him that he additionally killed one other man and buried him with Ball in a bid to cowl up the alleged homicide.
At a reopened inquest into Ball’s disappearance, Murphy mentioned Phillips confessed to luring his father-in-law into the storage of his Townsville dwelling earlier than bashing him.
“When he got him out there he said ‘I bashed him unmercifully’,” Murphy advised the inquest.
“He said: ‘I gave him such a thrashing, I had him by the throat up against the wall and all but got his windpipe out of his throat’.”
Phillips then claimed he went to an area resort and located somebody who “looked remarkably like his father-in-law” and introduced him again to the home, Murphy mentioned through telephone hyperlink.
He mentioned Phillips advised him he recruited the lookalike so a neighbour who waved at everybody from her verandah “thought it was his father-in-law” after they went previous.