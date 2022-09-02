INS Vikrant, “City On The Move”: 18 Floors, 1,600 Crew, 16-Bed Hospital

262 metres: INS Vikrant, the biggest warship to be in-built India, is 262 metres lengthy and 62 metres vast. It would be the nation’s second plane provider after INS Vikramaditya, which was constructed on a Russian platform.

2 Football fields: To put its measurement in figures simpler to know, the warship is as large as two soccer fields finish to finish and 18 flooring tall, the Navy stated in a video.

2 Olympic swimming pools: The hangar of the plane provider is as massive as two Olympic-size swimming pools. Initially, the warship will carry MiG fighter jets and a few helicopters. The Navy will conduct aviation trials after it will get the warship’s command.

1,600 crew: INS Vikrant can accommodate 1,600 crew members and 30 plane on board. It is provided with machines that may make 3,000 chapatis an hour.