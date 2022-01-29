Insane life of rich nine-year-old

Mompha Junior owned his first mansion at six, and has a fleet of supercars regardless of being too younger to drive.

This real-life Richie Rich has a fleet of supercars to play with on the age of simply 9 – however he’s too small to achieve the pedals.

Mompha Junior – who claims to be the world’s youngest billionaire – owned his first mansion aged six and travels the globe by personal jet, The Sun experiences.

The pint-sized pre-teen influencer – actual identify Muhammed Awal Mustapha – reveals off his blingtastic way of life to his 25,000 followers on Instagram.

One put up reveals him on the bonnet of a cream Bentley Flying Spur, which he stated his dad purchased for him as his first automobile.

In one other, he poses in entrance of a purple Lamborghini Aventador dressed head to toe in designer garments. He captioned the put up: “Happy birthday to me.”

More flashy motors together with a yellow Ferrari may be seen parked exterior one in every of his sprawling luxurious properties in Dubai.

Muhammed is the son of multi-millionaire Nigerian web celeb Ismailia Mustapha, who goes by the identify Mompha.

Mompha senior has tastes simply as costly as his son, and is understood for his extravagant spending and A-lister way of life.

He shuttles between his properties in Lagos and the UAE and shares photos with over one million Instagram followers.

Pictures present him holding wads of banknotes, staying at seven-star resorts and driving in hypercars.

He purchased Mompha Jr his first mansion for his sixth birthday in 2019.

He reportedly wrote on the time: “Owning your own home is one of the best feelings ever. It can’t be described in words, it can’t be quantified in money.

“Home ownership is a feeling that makes life’s daily grind worth facing. It reassures you that after all the ups and downs you have a place to go to …. A place that will never judge you and always invite you with open arms …

“Congrats My Son on your New Home. Ur birthday Gift from Daddy.”

The proud dad additionally claimed Mompha Jr’s achievements needs to be celebrated in their very own proper.

He stated on Instagram: “The youngest landlord who wears Gucci and still owns a house.

“He deserves some accolades cos he has paid his dues in full.”

Mompha is claimed to have made his fortune from a bureau de change enterprise in Lagos earlier than shifting into investments.

But he’s now dealing with felony costs after being accused of laundering greater than $A18 million.

Earlier this month, a court docket heard claims by Nigeria’s anti-corruption company that Mompha hid his wealth in luxurious watches and different “movable assets”.

He was remanded in custody to await trial, after which launched on greater than $A660,000 bail, in accordance with native experiences.

Nigeria has embraced conspicuous consumption with its personal technology of Rich Kids of Instagram flaunting their personal jets and jewels.

This article initially appeared in The Sun and has been reproduced with permission