‘Insecure’ star Denise Dowse has died | Channel

Denise Dowse has died, she was 64.

Dowse was greatest identified for tv roles on Beverly Hills, 90210, The Guardian and Insecure .

Beverly Hills, 90210, The Guardian Insecure Her loss of life comes days after being hospitalised for meningitis and slipping right into a coma.

Denise Dowse has died after battling extreme meningitis. She was 64.

“It is with a very heavy heart that I inform everyone that my sister, Denise Dowse, has gone forward to meet our family in eternal life,” Tracey Dowse wrote on her sister’s Instagram web page on Saturday.

“Denise Yvonne Dowse was the most amazing sister, a consummate, illustrious actress, mentor and director. She was my very best friend and final family member. Denise loved all of you. I know that she is watching over us with all the love she has. I ask for privacy and your continued prayers.”

SEE THE POST HERE:

Denise’s loss of life comes after Tracey disclosed her medical condition in an emotional Instagram publish final week.

“I am requesting support and prayers be offered [for] me and my sister, my only immediate family Denise Dowse,” Tracey wrote. “She is currently in the hospital in a coma brought on by a virulent form of meningitis. Her doctors do not know when she will come out of the coma as it was not medically induced.”

Dowse portrayed Mrs Yvonne Teasley within the beloved ’90s teen drama Beverly Hills, 90210. She performed Judge Rebecca Damnsen on the CBS drama The Guardian from 2001-2004 and Dr Rhonda Pine on the HBO comedy Insecure from 2017-2020.

According to People, she had been directing the upcoming historic biopic Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story, which stars Keith David, Corbin Bleu, Vanessa Williams and Columbus Short, on the time of her hospitalisation.