Inside Adelaide’s new billion-dollar suburb

Incredible particulars a couple of new $3 billion suburb of Adelaide have been revealed, 15 years after the idea was first developed.

A mammoth new suburb in Adelaide’s north has been confirmed, a yr after work started on the event.

Riverlea Park, 37km from town, will someday home 30,000 residents inside a boundary realignment of 1600ha from neighbouring Buckland Park.

The improvement was initially conceptualised by billionaire property mogul Lang Walker 15 years in the past.

Walker Corporation’s Riverlea normal supervisor Brian Virgo mentioned the event would assist reshape town’s outer northern suburbs.

“This is another exciting moment for our Riverlea residents who can now proudly tell friends and family I live at Riverlea Park,” he instructed The Advertiser.

Inside the challenge might be 4 colleges, 450ha of parkland, 50ha of lakes and 42km of recreation trails.

The whole development is predicted to value in extra of $3 billion.

Twelve tons per week have been offered as a part of the event with 605 purchased in complete because the challenge was launched a yr in the past.

Mr Virgo mentioned a brand new retail centre can be accomplished inside the subsequent six months to maintain up with residential calls for.

“The sales team has a database of over 2000 potential purchasers who have made strong inquiries to live at Riverlea,” he mentioned.

“The buyers are predominantly owner occupiers from northern Adelaide, as well as many interstate buyers relocating, as well as former residents returning to Adelaide during the pandemic.”