Inside Anil Ambani, Tina Ambani’s elder son Anmol’s Mehendi ceremony with Krisha Shah; see pics

Tina Ambani and Anil Ambani’s elder son, Jai Anmol Ambani is all set to get married to his fiancee, Krisha Shah. The pre-wedding festivities of the couple kickstarted on Friday (February 18), with a sundowner bash adopted by a Mehendi ceremony. Several footage and movies have been shared by their shut family and friends who attended the celebrations. Krish regarded like a dream in a multi-hued lehenga in tones of purple and blue. She accessorised her look with a choker neckpiece, a pair of matching earrings and a maang teeka. To full her look Krisha pinned her hair and stored them open.

In one of many footage, it may be seen that Krisha selected a novel mehendi design for herself. She opted for a Shiv-Parvati design for her large day, and then again, she acquired guru mantra design with trishul.

Jai Anmol Ambani acquired engaged to Krisha Shah on December 12. On December 31, 2021, Tina Ambani had taken to her Instagram deal with to share the first-ever image along with her soon-to-be daughter-in-law, Krisha Shah.

The glad image featured Tina Ambani posing with Anil Ambani, Krisha Shah, Anmol Ambani and Anshul Ambani. She captioned the picture, “Wishing you light and love, hope and happiness in 2022; a beautiful, healthy & blessed new year with new beginnings and the love of those you hold dear … from our family to yours.”

For the inversed, Tina tied the knot with Anil Ambani in February 1991. The couple is blessed with two sons Jai Anmol Ambani (30) and Jai Anshul Ambani (25). Her quickly to be daughter in legislation Krisha Shah is a social employee and an advocate of the marketing campaign. She is the founding father of the corporate DYSCO.