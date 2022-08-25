Inside Dan’s $1m Facebook bill

Daniel Andrews’ hefty Facebook advert spend for his official web page on the platform has spilt over $1 million.

The Victorian Premier’s hefty social media tab totalled $1,032,481 over the previous seven years, beginning simply after Labor fashioned authorities in late 2014.

For the primary three quarters of the 2021/22 monetary 12 months, a complete of $139,899 of taxpayers’ cash was spent on Facebook promoting.

An extra $270,968 was spent throughout the earlier two years, earlier than and after Covid-19 and lockdowns arrived in Australia.

However, the costliest 12 months was between 2018-19, when $170,356 was shelled out on Facebook advertisements by the state authorities.

Camera Icon Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews’ authorities has spent greater than $1m on Facebook advertisements since 2015. NCA NewsWire / Luis Enrique Ascui Credit: News Corp Australia

This expenditure doesn’t embody the opposite social media platforms for the Premier, or social media expenditure funded from the Mulgrave Electorate Office or the Victorian Labor Party.

Shadow spokesperson for presidency scrutiny Louise Staley mentioned the mammoth Facebook invoice confirmed the Premier’s “entitlement”.

“The extraordinary amount of taxpayer money Daniel Andrews puts into his social media just demonstrates the arrogance and entitlement of this government,” she mentioned.

“This money should be in the pockets of taxpayers – not being pumped into Daniel Andrews’ spin machine.

“Victorians don’t need more spin on socials, but real solutions to fix the health crisis, cut the cost of living and return integrity, transparency and honesty to government.”

However, a state authorities spokesperson mentioned the web page is “a modern and cost effective way to communicate with Victorians”.

“During the pandemic, social media has been critical in communicating public health measures, including vaccines, free rapid tests and the support available to Victorians,” they mentioned.

“Information on how to sign up to the five days of Sick Pay Guarantee, how to access the Power Saver Bonus for every household and encouraging people to train to become a nurse have featured in other content.

“Many of these posts have been translated into dozens of languages to ensure everyone in the Victorian community has access to the information they need.”

Mr Andrews’ Facebook web page has a couple of million likes and is used every day to speak authorities messaging and initiatives with the general public.