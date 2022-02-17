Inside Friends star’s turbulent love life

Friends star Matt LeBlanc has extra in widespread together with his iconic character Joey than some could also be conscious — with the actor.

As Joey Tribbiani on Friends, Matt LeBlanc was the final word girls’ man, leaving girls throughout New York swooning as he uttered his well-known catchphrase, “How you doin’?”

The 54-year-old actor was fashionable with girls off-screen too, with rumoured flings with the likes of Jennifer Aniston, porn star Jenna Jameson, a teenage Kate Hudson and British actress Minnie Driver, The Sun stories.

The actor split from his Top Gear producer girlfriend of six years, Aurora Mulligan – who’s 17 years his junior — this week.

Last yr the “besotted” couple gave the impression to be going sturdy, with Matt telling Graham Norton they had been dwelling collectively in London.

He mentioned: “It’s half and half. I have a flat here with my girlfriend, but my home is in LA.”

A supply mentioned the couple struck a “clean break”, nevertheless it’s nonetheless “very raw”, with Matt taking the information “particularly hard”.

It’s the most recent in a string of long-term romances which have did not go the gap.

It may very well be he’s taking after his dad, who Matt described as a “ladies’ man” who’s been married “eight, nine, 10 times”.

Here we took a have a look at the actor’s love life and relationship historical past …

Marathon intercourse periods with Playboy Playmate

For three years within the 90s, Matt loved a passionate on-off relationship with Playboy Playmate Tonya Poole.

And Tonya was very complimentary about his lovemaking – drawing comparisons between Matt and his on-screen persona.

In a chat with The Sun, she revealed: “Matt is everything a woman could want and more.

“With him making love is about quality, not quantity. He takes his time to woo you and seduce you.

“He would run me huge, deep baths and gently massage every inch of me with oil. Or we would have long, steamy showers together.

“Matt loves making love and he’s the best. When he focuses those big, dark eyes on you, it makes you feel like his entire universe revolves around you.”

“I’ve got an English friend who told me he should be called Matt LeBonk. When she explained it to me and I told him, he cracked up. He thought it was hysterical.”

Tonya recalled how she and Matt would have intercourse “marathons”, making love as much as 4 occasions an evening, and would romp on the seaside so usually that they’d a “favourite cave” which had ”wonderful acoustics”.

Dates with teenage Kate Hudson

Around the identical time he was relationship Tonya, Matt, then 28, was noticed in a bar kissing Kate Hudson – who was then 17 years outdated.

Neither have ever confirmed or denied something occurred between them.

‘Grossed out’ Real Housewives star

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville has mentioned she as soon as dated Matt – however was “too grossed out” to kiss him as a result of he let his canine lick his ice cream.

On Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, she mentioned: “It was disgusting.

“I’m not going to kiss you after you lick your ice cream and feed it to your dog. I was like, 20, by the way.”

In reality, Brandi was so delay, she went on up to now Matt’s Friends co-star David Schwimmer for 3 months as an alternative!

Rumoured fling with Jennifer Aniston

Matt and his dad Paul don’t seem to have a superb relationship – with issues going bitter when Paul claimed his son had been secretly “making out” together with his Friends co-star Jennifer Aniston.

Both vehemently denied claims of an on-set fling, however Paul insisted Matt had boasted about snogging Jen.

“He even had a relationship with one of the girls … Jen,” Paul informed OK! USA.

“[Matt] got on good with Jen. He told me about it – they would make out in the dressing room.“

But Jen’s publicist hit back: “Jennifer has never had a romantic or sexual relationship with Matt LeBlanc.”

Sudden cut up

After a string of short-lived relationships within the 90s, Matt appeared to have discovered “the one” with mannequin Melissa McKnight.

The two had been launched by Lou Diamond Phillips’ then-wife Kelly, and after only one yr of relationship he popped the query, they usually wed in Hawaii in 2003.

They welcomed their daughter Marina, now 18, the next yr.

The couple confronted each dad or mum’s worst nightmare when Marina was recognized with a uncommon mind dysfunction referred to as cortical dysplasia at eight months outdated. Luckily, with therapy, she made a full restoration.

But the couple’s marriage didn’t fare as properly, allegedly attributable to Matt’s womanising methods.

When they cut up it’s reported he abruptly moved out of the household dwelling.

“It was very sudden,” a good friend of Lou’s informed People on the time.

“She was absolutely blindsided by what transpired.”

Cheated with lapdancer

Matt later admitted an encounter with Canadian lapdancer Stephanie Stephens in 2005 was partly what led to the top of his three-year marriage.

Matt informed the National Enquirer {that a} strip membership was “not where a family man should be”, however went on to assert the dancer was partially responsible.

“She was in my face, pushing her breasts into me and grabbing my hands to go all over her body,” he mentioned.

“She was telling me to caress her, and in my head I’m thinking, ‘What’s going on?’”

Joey co-star relationship

Matt later dated his Joey co-star Andrea Anders, who performed his onscreen love curiosity within the spin-off present.

Ironically she went on to play Friends star Matthew Perry’s love curiosity on the short-lived TV collection Mr. Sunshine.

“Isn’t that neat?” she joked on the time.

“I’m just going to slowly work my way through the cast of Friends, although I can’t get Jennifer Aniston to return my calls.”

They appeared completely satisfied all through their eight-year relationship, however cut up in 2015 after Matt was allegedly seen dishonest on her throughout a Halloween celebration in Austin, Texas.

Dumped over textual content

Several girls claimed to have flings with Matt, together with actress Holly Magrath, who says she met him in 2010 when she was an additional in Episodes.

She claimed their tryst lasted three weeks, and that Matt plied her with Champagne, confessed he had a girlfriend however informed her it was “on-off” and that Holly was his good lady.

The pair reportedly spent two nights collectively in his resort suite and exchanged dozens of textual content messages over per week earlier than assembly once more for a 3rd liaison.

According to Holly, Matt referred to as time on their relationship in a textual content message which learn: “I can’t see you anymore. Too much drama for me.”

She informed the Daily Mail: “Matt is an incredible guy. He was lovely, very grounded and very normal. There’s a sincerity and warmth to him and he would stare into my eyes for hours.

“But after flattering me constantly, he stopped answering my texts and didn’t keep arrangements to meet. I was annoyed when he called things off but not heartbroken. I knew he was only in London for a short time.”

This article appeared on The Sun and is reproduced right here with permission