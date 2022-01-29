Inside Nets draft steal Kessler Edwards’ emergence and shot-doctor sessions with Kyle Korver

Sign up here to get Inside the Nets delivered to your inbox every Saturday morning.

The Nets, stunning for a star-studded championship contender, have given important minutes to 4 rookies. And possible none has surpassed expectations greater than Kessler Edwards has.

The second-round draft decide from Pepperdine had his work lower out to even make the Nets’ roster. Now he’s been thrust into the beginning lineup as a consequence of accidents to Joe Harris and, extra just lately, Kevin Durant. Selected No. 44 total, Edwards entered the weekend sixteenth in his draft class in Win Shares and twentieth in field plus-minus.

“I thought it was going to be later in the season – definitely didn’t think I’d be starting, doing all this at this time,” mentioned Edwards, who has began the previous 9 video games (total he’s averaging 8.1 factors and 4.4 rebounds in 17 appearances). “But I knew with my skill set and how I play that I’d be able to find a way to contribute. … I’m finally starting to get into a rhythm.”