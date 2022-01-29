Inside Pamela Anderson’s turbulent love life

A intercourse tape, quickie divorce, and a break-up over Borat – the previous Baywatch star’s six marriages have actually been vibrant.

She hoped it might be sixth time fortunate, however Pamela Anderson’s newest marriage has resulted in a method which is all too unhappy – and all too acquainted.

Life’s clearly no seashore for the Baywatch star, who lately filed for divorce from her bodyguard husband Dan Hayhurst, stories The Sun.

Pam and Dan married on Christmas Eve 2020, mere months into their relationship.

Now Anderson, 54, finds herself single once more, after six marriages – to 5 completely different males – in 25 years.

Speaking as the most recent divorce information broke, an insider instructed Rolling Stone: “Pamela loves as authentically as she lives.”

Her relationship with fortysomething Dan Hayhurst blossomed in lockdown. But the “pandemic whirlwind” has now run out of steam, with a supply claiming he “wasn’t the man she’d hoped” and introduced “very negative baggage”.

Anderson beforehand mentioned her first 12 months with Hayhurst “felt like seven – like dog years”.

Here’s a glance again at her vibrant love life.

‘Homewrecker’ row

Last 12 months Anderson was accused of being a “home wrecker” after allegedly stealing Hayhurst from his girlfriend and breaking apart a cheerful family-of-five.

When Anderson “seduced” him, Hayhurst was working as a handyman on her property within the Canadian city of Ladysmith and was in a relationship with one other girl.

His heartbroken ex Carey, who had been residing with him and citing his kids for the previous 5 years, mentioned she was devastated when he left her.

And she was blindsided by information of the high-profile marriage ceremony that quickly adopted.

“I decided to speak out because I want people to know that my almost five-year relationship, with three children involved, ended because of the affair Pam and Dan started while he was still with me,” Carey mentioned.

“It’s sad that people celebrate this and cheer them on, when it started with deceit, denials and life-shattering choices for all the people involved.”

Now the connection has come to an finish after only one 12 months of matrimony. A supply instructed The Sun Anderson “truly adored him at first” however now realises it was a “pandemic romance” and has “no regrets”.

They added: “Her decision to split was unrelated to the women in his past.

“Pamela wasn’t concerned about his ex or anything, she focused on their love for one another during they time they were together.

“She never feels like she rushes into anything, she follows her heart, whether it means to the altar or to the divorce lawyer.

“And at this point it was the divorce lawyer … Pamela has an unfortunate pattern of picking men who bring very negative baggage into her home.

“They have no intention of remaining friends because after learning all his traits she was unimpressed.”

But Anderson’s union with Hayhurst wasn’t even the shortest – or most stunning – of her many marriages.

Sex tape shock

Anderson’s first husband was Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee in 1995.

The pair met on New Year’s Eve the 12 months earlier than, when Anderson was a Playboy Playmate.

A few months later they shared their first date – after which married in Cancun, Mexico, simply 4 days later.

Never thoughts that Lee was already engaged to another person: mannequin Bobbie Brown.

Shortly after tying the knot, the newlyweds’ non-public intercourse tape was stolen and leaked on-line, with the title: Pam & Tommy Lee: Stolen Honeymoon.

And there have been darker occasions forward. Lee, now 59, violently assaulted Anderson, incomes him a six-month stint in jail and prompting the Baywatch star to file for divorce in 1998.

Anderson had her solely kids with Lee: sons Brandon, now 25, and Dylan, 24. Perhaps this goes some solution to explaining why the pair reunited briefly, earlier than splitting once more in 2001.

The identical factor occurred in 2008, and the pair even lived collectively for some time earlier than deciding to go their separate methods for good.

Shirtless ceremony

Next got here Kid Rock.

Anderson first obtained along with the musician, 51, in 2001, and the next 12 months she introduced their engagement.

In 2003, they broke it off, earlier than getting again collectively once more.

In 2006, they lastly tied the knot in Saint Tropez, France, the place Anderson rocked as much as the ceremony in a white bikini and sailor’s hat.

It was greater than Kid Rock wore: he went shirtless for the event.

“I fell in love,” the rocker mentioned in an interview with The Today Show. “It was a great thing to be in love. I was a complete idiot in love.”

Tragically, Anderson suffered a miscarriage later that 12 months – and divorce, on the grounds of “irreconcilable differences,” adopted shortly after.

Borat star Sacha Baron Cohen claimed his movie Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan was the nail within the coffin for the wedding.

His character was obsessive about the Baywatch star and travelled to America to “marry her” – however Anderson was allegedly the one one in on the joke, and Kid Rock wasn’t completely satisfied.

Baron Cohen mentioned he texted Anderson after the movie’s screening in November 2006 asking what her husband product of it, and claims she replied: “He’s getting divorced”.

When he requested her why, she mentioned: “The movie.”

Neither Anderson nor Kid Rock responded to his claims.

Best buddy with advantages

Later in 2007, Anderson married skilled poker participant Rick Salomon, 53, at The Mirage in Las Vegas.

The pair had been associates for years, though their first marriage would become a busted flush.

Anderson and Salomon lasted simply 10 weeks earlier than they break up, citing “irreconcilable differences”.

An annulment got here in February 2008, however the pair’s convoluted love story didn’t finish there.

During an Ellen DeGeneres Show look in 2014, Anderson revealed the pair had gotten again collectively, and that they had been now “best friends with benefits”.

Salomon should have performed his playing cards proper, as a result of the pair remarried quickly after.

However, their six-month marriage faltered (once more), they usually divorced for a second time in 2015.

Twelve days of matrimony

The fourth man to say “I do” to the Baywatch icon was movie producer Jon Peters, 76.

He tied the knot with Anderson in January 2020 – 30 years after he first dated the sought-after star.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Peters, a long-time buddy of Anderson, boasted: “There are beautiful girls everywhere.

“I could have my pick, but for 35 years I’ve only wanted Pamela. She makes me wild, in a good way.

“She inspires me. I protect her and treat her the way she deserves to be treated.”

The pair first met on the Playboy mansion within the 80s, when Anderson was nonetheless a young person.

“I walked in and saw this little angel sitting at the bar. It was Pammy. She was like 19. I knew she would be a big star,” Peters mentioned.

The producer takes credit score for serving to Anderson launch her profession, and revealed the pair lived collectively for some time.

He even proposed again then, however Anderson declined on account of the 22-year age distinction.

Anderson accepted Peters’ proposal the second time spherical.

She wrote a poem for his or her secret marriage ceremony ceremony which described Peters as “the original ‘bad boy’ of Hollywood”.

“I love him deeply like family,” she wrote. “His life used to scare me.

“So much for a girl like me. Now I’ve seen more of life and realise. He’s been there all along.”

Fast ahead 12 days, nevertheless, and the entire thing was off.

Taking to Twitter, Anderson launched a press release which went as far as to disclaim the union had ever occurred.

“Pamela Anderson was never legally married to Jon Peters (life long family friend) no hard feelings – no Marraige [sic], no Divorce.

“Just a bizarre theatrical lunch – Pamela has a good sense of humour about it.”

No authorized marriage certificates was ever produced and, as Anderson mentioned within the wake of the break up: “Life is a journey and love is a process.”

Unfortunately for her, it’s been a really lengthy journey. And together with her newest divorce, she’s clearly obtained additional to go.

This article initially appeared in The Sun and was reproduced with permission.