Inside Penrith knowledge no help for Dogs

Trent Barrett will not idiot himself into pondering that inside information alone might be sufficient in terms of beating Penrith.

Because if it did, his Canterbury facet ought to be finest positioned of workforce this 12 months to knock off the undefeated NRL defending premiers.

Under stress and within the highlight amid Kyle Flanagan’s recall, it was in two separate stints at Penrith that Barrett earned the credentials for 2 stints as a head coach.

And it is simple to overlook that two years in the past, Barrett was the mastermind of Penrith’s world-beating assault.

With Barrett as an assistant coach, Nathan Cleary and Jarome Luai have been capable of take advantage of use of the brand new set-restart rule.

Several of the Panthers have been additionally delivered to the membership by Phil Gould, now the final supervisor of the Bulldogs who will watch Sunday’s recreation from isolation after contracting COVID-19.

In Matt Burton, the Bulldogs even have a key member of Penrith’s assault final 12 months, having stuffed in at halfback in 2021 whereas additionally named Dally M centre of the 12 months.

Tevita Pangai additionally fitted in seamlessly on the finish of final season, whereas Brent Naden debuted there and Braidon Burns and Corey Waddell additionally as soon as known as Penrith residence.

But Barrett will not for a second consider any of that can assistance on Sunday.

“It gives us a bit of insight, but everyone has known pretty well what they’re doing for the past three years,” Barrett mentioned.

“But it’s a different thing to stop it.

“They’ve acquired some actually good gamers. Even the younger children they’ve introduced into the workforce are doing rather well.

“Taylan (May) is a really good player, so is (Izack) Tago.”

If something, Barrett believes Penrith at the moment are a tougher facet to select aside than when he was there for his or her file 17 straight wins in 2020.

“They’re probably a better side,” Barrett mentioned.

“They’ve developed over the last three years into what they are. They’re the premiers for a reason.

“Particularly good defensively and so they’re arduous to interrupt down. A number of good gamers there who we all know nicely.”

Penrith coach Ivan Cleary says his club’s work developing Burton gave them some advantage against the five-eighth.

“We’ve clearly acquired a fairly good information of Burto and what his strengths and weaknesses are,” Cleary mentioned.

“We know the threats he possesses and among the guys too.”

But he won’t for a second accept the thought his defending premiers deserve outright favouritism against last year’s wooden-spooners.

“I do not assume it is a mismatch on paper,” he mentioned.

“Have a have a look at their workforce. They have some fairly good gamers and have had a fairly good 12 months.”