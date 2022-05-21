Inside Raven Rock Mountain Complex, Biden’s bunker in face of nuclear war

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has as soon as once more raised the specter of nuclear conflict as President Vladimir Putin‘s state grapples with the help supplied to Ukraine by the U.S. and its western allies.

As international assist, together with U.S. military tools, has flooded into the nation, Russia has held out the specter of nuclear weapons as its forces have struggled to realize their goals.

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev warned final week of the risk of “a full-fledged nuclear war” within the occasion of a battle between Russia and the West, whereas Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has beforehand mentioned Russia is utilizing that risk to “blackmail the world.”

Military Targets

Many Americans are sufficiently old to recollect the looming risk of nuclear battle through the Cold War when the U.S. authorities made plans for the continued functioning of the state within the occasion of a nuclear assault by the previous Soviet Union.

Though many elements of a U.S. response to a nuclear strike are understandably labeled, one facility in Liberty Township in Adams County, Pennsylvania may play a key position.

The Raven Rock Mountain Complex has usually been known as the “underground Pentagon” and it’s believed that the U.S. authorities would function from the advanced if the nation’s capital had been topic to a devastating assault.

In 2019, Russian state TV included Maryland’s Fort Richie in a map of potential navy targets that additionally included the Pentagon and Camp David. This appeared puzzling as a result of Fort Richie had been closed in 1998. Fox News speculated on the time that its proximity to Raven Rock was the rationale for its inclusion.

A number on Russian state TV has just lately refused to apologize for airing a graphic depicting a nuclear attack that may destroy the U.Okay. and Ireland, calling the destruction of Ireland, a historically impartial nation, “collateral damage.”

That form of rhetoric could give amenities like Raven Rock renewed significance.

Harry’s Hole

Raven Rock, which can also be known as “Site R,” was constructed within the early Nineteen Fifties. It was additionally reportedly nicknamed “Harry’s Hole” after then-President Harry S. Truman, who ordered the dropping of two atomic bombs on Japan within the first nuclear strike in historical past.

Former Vice President Dick Cheney is alleged to have frolicked on the facility following the 9/11 terrorist assaults in 2001. That means that President Joe Biden may function from Raven Rock if issues grew to become determined.

The Pittsburgh Press reported way back to 1991 that the “enormous 260,000-square-foot bunker was the brainchild” of former President Truman, who ordered it to be in-built 1949.

In 2018, Robert Stanley, the mayor of Fairfield, Pennsylvania, informed Fox 43 that “most people have no idea what’s inside.” Fairfield is a borough close to the labeled web site.

Nuclear War

Garrett Graff is a journalist and writer of the 2017 e-book Raven Rock: The Story of the U.S. Government’s Secret Plan to Save Itself – While the Rest of Us Die. He spoke to PhillyVoice in regards to the mountain advanced the 12 months his e-book was revealed.

“Raven Rock is the place where nuclear war in the United States would begin,” Graff mentioned.

Graff additionally informed NPR in 2017: “Raven Rock is this massive, hollowed-out mountain. It’s a free-standing city… with individual buildings, three-story buildings, built inside of this mountain. It has everything that a small city would—there’s a fire department there, there’s a police department, medical facilities, dining halls.”

“The dining facility serves four meals a day, it’s a 24-hour facility, and it was sort of mothballed to a certain extent during the 1990s as the Cold War ended and then was restarted in a hurry after September 11 and has been pretty dramatically expanded over the last 15 years, and today could hold as many as 5,000 people in the event of an emergency,” he mentioned.

Below the Mountain’s Peak

Investigative journalist Eric Schlosser wrote about Raven Rock in his 2013 e-book Command and Control: Nuclear Weapons, the Damascus Accident, and the Illusion of Safety.

Schlosser wrote that the advanced “sat about a half a mile inside Raven Rock and another half a mile below the mountain’s peak. It had power stations, underground water reservoirs, a small chapel, clusters of three-story buildings set within vast caverns, and enough beds to accommodate two thousand high-ranking officials from the Pentagon, the State Department, and the National Security Council.”

The Raven Rock Mountain Complex acquired $45 million in authorities funding in 2018 and continues to be an operational navy facility at this time.

When reached by Newsweek for remark about Raven Rock, a Department of Defense spokesperson mentioned in a press release: “Raven Rock Mountain Complex supports the Secretary of Defense, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and other DOD officials, and enables the execution of DOD essential functions during emergencies.”