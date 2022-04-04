Inside Riverside Grammar: The ‘school for open minds’ that’s run unregistered for a decade

“I was never in any trouble with behaviour, or whatever. I just didn’t show up,” he says now. “It got to the point where they kind of recommended … you can’t come back.” Then his dad and mom discovered Riverside Grammar and he thrived. When he determined to push himself to get a VCE rating wanted to get into college, the versatile studying type meant he might work in a approach that suited him, he says. Former and present college students and oldsters of Riverside Grammar on the college with founder Jon Carnegie (left). Credit:Paul Jeffers “Everyone here has such vastly different needs and requirements, but they’re all kind of not fulfilled by a normal school,” he advised The Age throughout a latest go to to the varsity, following an invite from Dr Carnegie to satisfy present and former college students. “I don’t think there’s anything that my old school could have done.”

Several dad and mom on the assembly mentioned they’d been at a lifeless finish looking for different training for his or her kids, and Riverside Grammar’s flexibility meant it had delivered in methods different colleges had not. One father advised The Age he wasn’t positive if his son could be alive in the present day if not for the varsity. He credited Riverside after seeing his son change from being suicidal and hating college to having a objective and “having his life back”. A Department of Education spokesman declined to say who was legally accountable for college students of Riverside Grammar. “I never took into concern and never questioned whether or not the school is registered or not, didn’t bother me. It was about that guy [Dr Carnegie], what he was doing, and what the community here was doing for my son. That’s all it was about.” Mother Sue agreed the registration problem didn’t hassle her.

“When no school will take your child, and he wants to go to school, it’s very difficult. I wish there were more schools and places like this that could cater for all these kids who are at risk, because there’s just such a lack … Ticking those boxes for compliance, saying, ‘There’s no handrail there,’ I couldn’t care less.” ‘No boundaries’ But not all college students had been as proud of their expertise. Jane (not her actual title) was in her mid-teens when she attended Dr Carnegie’s college for 2 years from 2013. She had been bullied at her earlier college, earlier than her dad and mom discovered Riverside’s predecessor, the Jon Carnegie School. At the time, there have been about 15 college students at a small campus on High Street in Kew. “Essentially, I would go in every day, do whenever I wanted,” she advised The Age. “I was 15 at the time, rebellious and would rock up at whatever time. There was one big room at the back, and we would sit there and do our work on our laptop. It was really bizarre, there was no real structure. Jon would sit us down and give us random lectures.”

She advised The Age she “boarded” for a number of months. “I was locked in a mouldy room at the back with two teenage boys overnight, with no division, overnight, every night. I don’t know how this was allowed. The entire way it operated was horrendous,” Jane mentioned. There had been no licensed psychological well being professionals there, she added, despite the fact that many teenagers suffered from consuming problems, dependancy issues and different critical points. One reminiscence specifically nonetheless troubles her. The Jon Carnegie School in Kew in 2014. Credit:Google Maps “I was really depressed, I was staying in my room in the back. It was probably 10am because I hadn’t woken up and I refused to get out of bed. I remember Jon giving a whole speech about ‘why don’t you get up?’ in front of everyone. He said, ‘Well, if you won’t get up, what will you take to stay in bed.’ What he did was he took an entire bottle of cola and poured it on my head. “That was awful. I’m so angry when I think about it.”

This incident was witnessed by one other pupil who attended for 3 years. Looking again, this lady can be troubled by her experiences there. “I get what he is trying to do, but there are no boundaries. It’s inappropriate,” she mentioned. “When you are a parent of a child, myself included, and their behaviour is extreme, parents are at their wits’ end, you don’t know what to do, and Jon empathises with that and gives them this hope. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t.” Dr Carnegie agreed that, throughout its early days, the Jon Carnegie School “did not suit all students”. “We were trying to give our students a voice and create something for which there was no blueprint. We were trying to do a ‘good thing’, but I certainly accept there were times when I got it wrong,” he mentioned. Dr Carnegie mentioned that after the varsity’s registration was cancelled, he tried to keep up an setting the place younger folks might go, which at one stage meant the native library.

“Providing a place for these kids has always been one of our core aims and I felt it would be selling out if I were to quit. It was a low point and our boundaries and formal processes were certainly not up to standard at the time.” ‘Impossible to legislate’ Dr Carnegie advised The Age that other than a niche of about six months to a yr, college students have persistently been on the college because the registration was cancelled in 2012. Until final month, he mentioned it had not been contacted or visited by the regulator. A Department of Education spokesman didn’t reply when requested whether or not the regulator had adopted up after cancelling the varsity’s registration virtually 10 years in the past, and declined to say who was legally accountable for college students of Riverside Grammar. “The [Victorian Registration and Qualifications Authority] is currently investigating whether Riverside Grammar is compliant with the Education and Training Reform Act 2006 and does not comment on the details of open investigations,” he mentioned. “It is an offence under the Education and Training Reform Act 2006 to carry on or conduct a school unless the school is registered. The VRQA can take action against unregistered schools.”

In the last decade the varsity has been operating unregistered and underneath the radar, all colleges have needed to introduce Child Safe Standards following the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse, which discovered that remoted and extremely managed colleges might “provide more opportunities for abuse and make it difficult to detect” and {that a} disproportionate variety of survivors had been abused in residential boarding homes. The college was previously named after founder Jon Carnegie. Credit:Paul Jeffers Several weeks in the past, Victoria’s Education Minister James Merlino mentioned he was “extremely concerned about any entity masquerading as a school without the necessary regulatory oversight”. The feedback rankled Dr Carnegie. The 56-year-old advised The Age his college existed as a result of an “epidemic” of scholars refusing to go to high school, describing how he noticed “many, many great kids slip between the cracks” throughout his time in mainstream training.