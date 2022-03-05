Inside Shane Warne’s luxury Thai villa

Images have been launched of the luxurious Thai villa the place cricket legend Shane Warne was discovered lifeless after a suspected coronary heart assault.

Shane Warne had travelled with pals to a luxurious island villa with a video games room, infinity pool and beautiful views of Thailand simply hours earlier than his shock loss of life.

The 52-year-old spin king was discovered unconscious on the Samujana Villas resort on the island of Koh Samui within the early hours of Saturday morning.

Warne had been on a boys journey with 4 pals, with the cricket legend noticed simply 24 hours earlier laughing with followers on the airport.

The group travelled to the island, the third-largest in Thailand, earlier than settling into the villa on the northwest a part of the land.

Surrounded by crystal-clear ocean and white sand, Samujana is situated simply ten minutes from the airport within the Cheong Mon space, nestled into a surprising hillside.

The villa, priced anyplace between $1000 – $4000 per night time overlooks a Coral Cove, with Warne and his pals given personal seaside entry and uninterrupted views of Samui.

With solely 23 “charming” villas on location starting from one to eight bedrooms, every are geared up with an outsized personal infinity pool.

The group have been handled to fashionable Thai structure, breathtaking views, leisure amenities in addition to audio and media facilities.

The villa additionally got here with its very personal personal supervisor and maid.

Samujana’s web site describes it as “the perfect place for friends and family to gather and have a great time” and guarantees visitors an “unparalleled luxury experience”.

The villas have as much as 1600 sqm of house, king beds in every room and sunny day beds surrounding the pool.

Just hours earlier than Warne was discovered unconscious, he took to his Instagram to share a view from the villa and wished his followers “good night”.

Local police mentioned Warne had been staying within the villa with pals when supervisor Andrew Neophitou discovered him and tried to wake him to eat about 5pm native time, however he wouldn’t get up.

It is believed he tried CPR on his good friend for 20 minutes earlier than an ambulance rushed to the villa.

Warne was taken to the Thai International Hospital the place he was pronounced lifeless following a suspected coronary heart assault.

Ambulance employee Kittichai Huadmueang instructed native media Warne was mendacity on the ground on the underside stage of the villa.

“The friend carried him downstairs and performed CPR. We requested help from Thai International Hospital to transfer him there, but we were told later that the man has passed away,” he mentioned.

“From what we could observe, there was no wound, no sign of struggle.”

“The room was in normal condition. Everything looked normal, as if the victim was just sleeping in the room, kept cool and comfortable with the airconditioning on.”

Chatchawin Nakmusik of the Bo Put police instructed Reuters that Warne’s pals can be questioned by police.

He mentioned there was no indicators of foul play.

The loss of life was confirmed by Warne’s administration firm early Saturday morning and has rocked the sporting world.

Manager James Erskine launched a press release saying the daddy of three “could not be revived”.

“Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived,” the assertion learn.

“The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course.”

The Warne household additionally launched a press release, saying: “It is with great sadness we advise that Shane Keith Warne passed away of a suspected heart attack in Koh Samui, Thailand today, Friday 4th March.”