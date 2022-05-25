Inside the Chelsea Sale: Deep Pockets, Private Promises and Side Deals

LONDON — The British authorities on Wednesday gave its blessing to the acquisition of Chelsea F.C., one among European soccer’s blue-ribbon groups, by an American-led funding group after deciding it had enough assurances that not one of the proceeds from the document sale value — $3.1 billion — would stream to the membership’s Russian proprietor.

The authorities’s approval signaled the tip of not solely the most costly deal in sports activities historical past however probably probably the most fraught, cryptic and political, too.

In the three months because the Russian oligarch who owns Chelsea, Roman Abramovich, hurriedly put his group in the marketplace, the membership’s destiny has performed out not solely on the fields of a few of world soccer’s richest competitions however within the corridors of energy at Westminster and the hovering towers of Wall Street. And all of it’s towards the backdrop of crippling monetary sanctions imposed after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“We are now satisfied that the full proceeds of the sale will not benefit Roman Abramovich or any other sanctioned individual,” the federal government stated in a press release.