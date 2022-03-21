Inside the Kyiv junkyard that recycles Russian weapons for Ukrainian forces

“That’s us, we’re attacking Russian positions close to Hostomel,” a Ukrainian soldier says, because the pictures hearth in a synchronized rhythm.

In this explicit occasion, the rockets the Ukrainian navy is utilizing to focus on Moscow’s invading troops are literally Russian.

“Last night we sent the Ukrainian armed forces 24 Uragan missiles that were on their way here to fly over our cities,” says Yuri Golodov, the deputy commander of considered one of Ukraine’s Territorial Forces and a retired seaman from the Ukrainian Navy.

“We captured them intact, gave them to the Armed Forces of Ukraine at night and now the Ukrainian army has fired missiles back at them,” Golodov says.

Golodov performs a key position in repurposing navy gear deserted by the Russian military — or captured from it.

He leads a workforce working at a navy junkyard at an undisclosed location in Kyiv, repairing and repainting Russian navy gear to be used by Ukrainian forces.

“Everything that we take away from the Russian army, we transfer to the armed forces of Ukraine,” he says.

A second life for broken weapons

When CNN visited the junkyard, Ukrainian forces had been stripping naked an artillery help car, used to identify targets.

The Ukrainian flag had been painted over Russian navy symbols, and Golodov’s unit was eradicating communications gear earlier than sending it again onto the entrance line.

“We’re going to use it to transport the wounded,” he says, including it can make an “important” contribution to Ukraine’s struggle effort.

“This is a very proper cross-country vehicle. It can cope with any swamp or snow.”

Much of the gear utilized by the Russian navy is comparable or the identical to that utilized by Ukrainian troopers, in order that they’re conversant in its operation.

“It dates back to the Soviet Union,” Golodov says. “It is quite reliable.”

“Everything is in working condition. It looks old weaponry, but actually if you use it correctly it will serve us for a long time,” he provides.

Golodov says his battalion can also be accountable for capturing a few of the gear within the yard.

“We are special forces battalion of deep reconnaissance which works behind enemy lines,” he explains. “Our task is to destroy the provision of the Russian army — ammunition, fuel, food.”

Weapons seized from troops underneath hearth

Around the nook, a former Russian military gasoline truck is able to be redeployed and, underneath the quilt of a camouflage blanket, a captured armored personnel provider awaits its subsequent project.

It is previous, rusty and heavy Soviet period equipment that breaks the pavement, as members of the Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces transfer it round, however the troopers right here say they may put it to good use.

According to Golodov, the car was captured by his unit, after they attacked a Russian column.

“We shot at the first vehicle, and when it exploded the column stopped,” he says. “(Russian soldiers) ran away and we took their military equipment.”

According to Golodov and his males, this can be a frequent prevalence on the battlefield.

“Russian soldiers are frightened, demoralized. They are afraid to part with each other, because they are being shot at from every bush,” he says.

He says some appear to be very younger and inexperienced: “Most of them do not know or understand why they are here.”

Ukraine’s Territorial Defense forces are equally inexperienced. Most did not have any type of navy coaching earlier than the Russian invasion, however the males say they’re prepared for battle.

In one other a part of the ability, troopers armed with AK-47s, prepare for a attainable encounter with Russian troops. They transfer in teams in an organized method and appear unfazed when their commander fires blanks of their route.

Golodov seems on, proud. Before he retired from the navy, he says he frolicked with the Soviet Union’s north fleet in Mursmansk, northwestern Russia, and says he is aware of what Russian forces are able to.

He tells us he isn’t shocked by how effectively Ukraine has fared within the face of seemingly insurmountable odds.

“The force of the Russian army is nothing more than a myth,” he says, assured in a Ukrainian victory. “How can someone possibly think otherwise?”