Inside the Lobby: Westminster’s political journalists

New host Ailbhe Rea explores the quirks and the controversies of the pack of journalists who inhabit Westminster, recognized universally as ‘the lobby.’

We make a journey down reminiscence lane with the legendary Andrew Marr, former political editor of the BBC, and tour the ‘Burma Road,’ the historic hall within the House of Commons the place political reporters have their places of work.

We hear Alan Rusbridger, the previous editor-in-chief of the Guardian, air his considerations about the way in which the foyer goes about its work, after which we head to the well-known Red Lion pub for a debrief from the Sun’s political editor, Harry Cole.

Aletha Adu, political correspondent on the Daily Mirror, talks in regards to the foyer’s infamous range drawback, whereas Ali Donnelly, the previous deputy official spokesperson for Theresa May, describes the view from the opposite aspect — and what it’s prefer to undergo a day by day grilling from Britain’s high political hacks.

Finally, Ailbhe and a extra acquainted voice, POLITICO’s personal Jack Blanchard, mirror on the professionals and cons of this intriguing however imperfect system.