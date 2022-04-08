Inside the luxury pads of the top F1 drivers

It boasts a really trendy and minimalistic inside with plenty of wooden panelling and loos that includes marble accents. It additionally has attractive views. While the house could be very luxurious, it’s lacking an enormous function – a big storage – with house for less than two automobiles. Inside, the house could be very trendy. Credit:HMDG Inc The toilet consists of marble accents. Credit:HMDG Inc The bedrooms overlook the hills. Credit:HMDG Inc

Ricciardo’s Monaco house is reportedly a a lot smaller pied-à-terre model, one-bedroom residence. Despite their measurement, these kind of properties can garner as much as $2 million or extra in a sale, with the attraction to the sovereign city-state not solely due to the Monaco Grand Prix, but in addition as a result of you’ll be able to reside there with out paying tax. Ricciardo himself is alleged to be price a cool $50 million. Lando Norris Fellow McLaren driver Lando Norris had, till not too long ago, solely owned a property in Surry within the UK, in keeping with the tabloid press. But the up-and-coming driver not too long ago revealed on Instagram that he was constructing a house in Monaco.

“Say hello to my new home! The place isn’t finished yet, but I’ll be living here in Monaco when I’m not in the factory or at the track next year. I get the keys at the end of next month so will hopefully be moving in soon. Really excited for this next chapter!” Norris mentioned within the publish on December 1 final 12 months. His UK house is reportedly near the McLaren manufacturing unit and is alleged to be luxurious, that includes a white and gray inside. The house has a spacious entrance and yard, house gymnasium and includes a race-simulator the place he can practise earlier than hitting the observe. Max Verstappen Despite being the reigning world champion F1 driver, Max Verstappen doesn’t personal property in Monaco, preferring to hire as an alternative.

The Dutch-Belgian Red Bull ace rents a penthouse residence in Monte Carlo, reported to be price $27 million, and in the identical constructing as Daniel Ricciardo. His residence’s balcony typically seems within the background of his social media posts, with attractive views of his surrounds. Though he hasn’t purchased a property there, like a lot of his fellow F1 drivers Verstappen can effectively afford to, because the 24-year-old is price an estimated $60 million. Charles Leclerc

One of the famed Ferrari group drivers, Charles Leclerc, additionally lives in Monaco which is not any shock given he grew up there. The background of his house typically seems on live-streaming service Twitch, standard with avid gamers across the globe the place he exhibits off his “sim” driving abilities. He has additionally revealed his house in a YouTube video, clearly filmed at Christmas, the place he’s taking part in the piano. George Russell

George Russell was one driver who stayed near his household throughout the pandemic and gave sports activities followers a sneak peak of his mother and father’ house in Norfolk, the place he was holed up final 12 months. The house has a formidable kitchen, images of the F1 Mercedes driver as a toddler, in addition to some “interesting” paintings, together with a portray of a long-horn cow. Russell had been renting a house in London earlier than transferring again in together with his mother and father when COVID-19 unfold all through the UK and stopped the F1 collection in Australia in its tracks. He not too long ago moved to Monaco to be based mostly with many different F1 drivers. Lewis Hamilton

The seven-time world F1 champion and Mercedes group driver Lewis Hamilton owns quite a lot of properties. After all, he’s price an estimated $285 million. His spectacular property portfolio features a house in Monte Carlo, Monaco and a Manhattan penthouse which he snapped up for a reported $55 million. The house is in a improvement the place NFL star Tom Brady as soon as lived. The Manhattan penthouse owned by Lewis Hamilton was purchased in a constructing the place Tom Brady as soon as lived. Credit:Vestry The Penthouse is 608 sq. metres and overlooks the Hudson River. It features a library, wine cellar, swimming pool and has a big out of doors house for entertaining – good for internet hosting a celebration together with his glamorous associates.