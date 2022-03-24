Inside the race to prevent Russia gaining full control of the skies above Ukraine | CNN



The roar of a fighter jet engine forces Andriy into silence.

As he waits for the plane to take off, the Ukrainian fighter pilot’s flight masks covers half his face, hiding his id, however his squinting eyes nonetheless reveal a jovial smile. “Yes, that’s ours,” he says.

Nowhere within the military match-up between Russia and Ukraine are the scales extra tilted than within the air, the place Moscow has extra superior plane and in a lot bigger numbers. But practically 4 weeks into the warfare, the Ukrainian Air Force continues to be flying and roaring, just like the jet that delayed Andriy’s interview with CNN.

And Andriy says situations have been shifting in favor of him and his cohorts.

“Now the situation is getting calmer,” Andriy says. “In the start they had been succeeding as a result of their amount, however now the scenario is getting higher.

“Many Russian pilots refuse to fight, because we are shooting them down,” he claims.

Andriy agreed to talk to us beneath the situation that his full id, rank and placement – info that would assist the Russian navy goal him – should not revealed. He flies Russian-made Su-27 jets.

“I provide back up and cover for the aviation that is working at covering the ground. I focus on destroying missiles and enemy aviation, like air to air,” he defined. “I can’t tell you how many, but I’ve shot down Russian jets.”

So far, he and his fellow airmen have been in a position to maintain off Russia’s obvious superiority with cautious planning and crafty ways. Andriy doesn’t go into element about what these methods entail, however says they contain shut coordination with different Ukrainian forces, and taking some excessive dangers.

“Russian pilots fly more modern jets and they are capable of firing missiles at much further distances,” he stated. “For example, in order for us to deter missiles that are fired at 80 kilometers distance, we have to approach them at 40 kilometers. If they’ve already fired a missile at us, we somehow have to have it intercepted along the way.”

And a number of the strikes they’re using on the battlefield are the results of coaching with the United States and different NATO allies.

“A few years ago, we had exercise ‘Clear Sky’ here in Ukraine and we flew alongside F-15 and F-16 jets,” Andriy recalled. “At the time we have developed certain tactics to deter fighter jets and I can tell you that some of those tactics really work.”

The technique is one a part of the key; the opposite is the pilots who’re placing into follow.

“I wouldn’t say their pilots’ level of training is very high,” Andriy stated. “Since our foreign partners started to send us air defense equipment of different types, such as midrange and close range, we’ve became more confident in the air.”

“Many Russian pilots now refuse to be deployed because they are scared,” he provides.

The skies above Ukraine stay up for grabs, practically a month after Russian jets first flew into Ukrainian airspace.

As of Tuesday, Ukrainian armed forces claimed to have shot down greater than 100 Russian jets and 123 helicopters, in line with the Ukrainian Defense Ministry. CNN can not independently confirm these numbers. However, regardless of Russia not having launched official information on the variety of plane it has misplaced in the course of the invasion – it has additionally not up to date the variety of casualties it has suffered since March 2 – the United States and different NATO allies have stated that Moscow is losing equipment of all types, together with planes.

“We don’t believe the Russians have achieved air superiority over Ukraine,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby informed journalists on Tuesday.

“The airspace is contested, and it’s contested because the Ukrainians are making it that way,” he stated. “They’re being very smart about how they’re marshaling and using their air defense resources.”

The Ukrainian navy says the explanation it’s been in a position to battle again is as a result of it was getting ready for the potential of a Russian invasion lengthy earlier than Russian troopers began their march on Kyiv.

“We have been preparing for this scenario for eight years,” stated the spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force, Lt. Col. Yuriy Ignat, including that preparations started when Moscow occupied after which annexed Crimea in spring 2014. “These eight years we have been learning how to beat the enemy with the weapons that we have. And they understand it.”

“It’s why now they’re switching to terror from the air,” he added, accusing Russia of focusing on civilian infrastructure. “They drop bombs of 500 to 1,000 kilograms, they hit entire residential areas with children, women, hospitals. It looks like military terrorism and a crime against humanity.”

Russia routinely denies inflicting civilian casualties in Ukraine. International media and observers have extensively documented civilian casualties and harm to civilian infrastructure. International investigations into potential warfare crimes are ongoing.

Ignat says Ukraine is “grateful” to the United States and different NATO allies for the weapons they’ve been sending, however says his nation wants extra and higher weapons.

“Russia is fighting with modern weapons – missiles, hypersonic missiles. Therefore, we need Western weapons that are technologically as good as Russian ones. I am talking about NATO Integrated Air Defense System, F-15 Eagle or F-16 Fighting Falcon. They may be not used or decommissioned – but they could serve the Ukrainian army,” he stated.

“With these weapons, we could confront the enemy on our own, we could close the sky.”

The US has declined to transfer Soviet-era Mig-29 fighter jets – which Ukraine already flies and Poland put on the Americans’ disposition – to Ukraine. It’s unlikely Washington would help supplying F-15 and F-16 jets, which might require Ukrainian pilots to bear additional coaching.

Andriy doesn’t go that far however agrees Ukraine needs additional weaponry.

“In order for us to win, we need more than close-range systems, such as Stingers,” he stated, referring to shoulder-fired anti-aircraft missiles.

“Their tactics are constantly changing and now, most of the time, they are flying at the height of 50,000 feet,” he stated. “Our Stingers are not able to reach them.”

While they wait for extra NATO tools, Ignat stated, Ukrainian pilots are bringing one thing further to the battlefield.

“Fighting spirit and heroism should not be ruled out,” he stated. “The Russians don’t have that.”

Yet, regardless of their maybe shocking success, Kyiv’s pilots proceed to be the underdogs within the battle for Ukrainian skies.

“Sometimes two of our pilots fight against 10 planes,” Ignat stated. “They take off with a one-way ticket, they understand that perhaps they are going to die.”

Their precarious existence shouldn’t be misplaced on Andriy. He’s away from his household – members of that are additionally concerned in Ukraine’s warfare effort, he says – and he acknowledges that his job comes with a heavy psychological pressure.

“Of course, I want this war to end soonest, but we will fight, our morale is strong. This is our land, and we will not let our opponent take part of it or destroy it,” he stated.

“We will fight till the end,” he added. “Every person is afraid of being killed, the difference is whether one dies with dignity or without it.”