Americas

Inside the Race to Save Ukraine’s Greatest Treasures – Tug of War – Podcast on CNN Audio

Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham5 hours ago
29 1 minute read




Inside the Race to Save Ukraine’s Greatest Treasures – Tug of War – Podcast on CNN Audio


5 PM ET: Biden on jobs report, Peter Navarro arrested, LeBron James & extra

5 Things

Listen to
CNN 5 Things

Fri, Jun 3


On your computer
On your mobile device
Smart speakers

US
World
Politics
Business

podcast

Tug of War takes listeners to essentially the most unstable corners of the world the place democracy is in its dying days. In a particular ongoing season, CNN reporters take us on-the-ground in Ukraine to doc Russia’s invasion, the escalating battle, and what it means for the remainder of the world.

Inside the Race to Save Ukraine’s Greatest Treasures

Tug of War

Ukrainian officers declare Russia has focused quite a few cultural and historic websites throughout its assault on the nation. In response, artists and historians have been racing to avoid wasting key artifacts in an effort to protect Ukrainian tradition. CNN Style Global Editor Fiona Sinclair Scott has the story of 1 such artist and examines how some Ukrainian residents have returned to the ballet in hopes of a extra regular evening out. 

See the “Fountain of Exhaustion”: cnn.com/battle 

Recorded on May 31, 2022.

Jun 1, 2022

CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network.



Source link

Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham5 hours ago
29 1 minute read
Photo of Prince Abraham

Prince Abraham

Back to top button