Inside the Race to Save Ukraine’s Greatest Treasures – Tug of War – Podcast on CNN Audio

Inside the Race to Save Ukraine’s Greatest Treasures

Tug of War

Ukrainian officers declare Russia has focused quite a few cultural and historic websites throughout its assault on the nation. In response, artists and historians have been racing to avoid wasting key artifacts in an effort to protect Ukrainian tradition. CNN Style Global Editor Fiona Sinclair Scott has the story of 1 such artist and examines how some Ukrainian residents have returned to the ballet in hopes of a extra regular evening out.

Recorded on May 31, 2022.