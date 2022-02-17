Inside the Rams’ boozy Super Bowl celebrations

Swigging tequila and slamming beers, the Los Angeles Rams have celebrated their Super Bowl win in type – and saved a particular shoutout for considered one of LA’s biggest icons. PICTURES INSIDE.

The Los Angeles Rams celebrated their Super Bowl triumph in a blizzard of blue and gold confetti on Wednesday because the crew took a boozy victory parade earlier than hundreds of cheering followers.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford swigged tequila and defensive star Aaron Donald quaffed beer and champagne because the NFL champions marked Sunday’s victory over the Cincinnati Bengals with an open-top bus tour.

Hordes of followers thronged the path to salute the crew in blazing sunshine earlier than a victory rally held in entrance of the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Rams star Stafford, who had been chugging beers through the bus tour, addressed the group with a tequila bottle in his hand.

“This is unbelievable to be out here today celebrating with you guys,” stated Stafford, who led the Rams game-winning drive in Sunday’s 23-20 win.

“It’s an unbelievable journey we’ve been on, so many ups and downs. But you know what you guys were out there with us every step of the way.

“I am so blessed to be a part of this team. I’m hugging every single one of them right here.”

Stafford drew some recommendation from retired former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, who was famously pictured being helped off a ship wanting the more serious for put on after celebrating his seventh Super Bowl win final 12 months.

“Mix in a water Matt…trust me,” Brady commented on Twitter above parade footage of Stafford smoking a cigar and consuming beer.

Defensive star Donald, in the meantime, whose sack of Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow successfully sealed the Super Bowl win, admitted he’d been having a “little fun.” “So if I slur my words I apologize,” Donald stated.

“I dreamed this for so long .. we’re world champions. That’s what it’s all about.

“It’s surreal. We’re having a good time. The last team standing.” Donald’s future with the Rams has been the topic of hypothesis since Sunday’s Super Bowl win, with one report suggesting he could also be considering retirement.

Rams coach Sean McVay urged Donald to decide to return for an additional season, main the group in chants of “Run it back! Run it back!”

“We built the super team, if we can bring the super team back, why not run it back?” Donald replied.

Super Bowl Most Valuable Player Cooper Kupp, the star broad receiver who scored the profitable landing, paid tribute to late Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant.

“Kobe is a part of this, he belongs here, he set the standard,” stated Kupp, sporting a Lakers jersey emblazoned with Bryant’s identify and quantity. Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Los Angeles in 2020.

Meanwhile, the Rams’ veteran offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth, who at 40 is one other participant reported to be mulling retirement, stated he hoped his story would function an inspiration.

Whitworth joined the Rams in 2017 after the Bengals declined to supply him a brand new long-term contract on the age of 35.

“Five years ago I was told I was a little too old, and that maybe my time was done,” Whitworth advised the group.

“For every single person standing out there who’s ever doubted themselves — bet on yourself because five years later I’m holding this trophy up and I’m 40 years old.

“Don’t let anyone’s opinions of you become your reality. Bet on yourself. World. Damn. Champions.”

Originally printed as Super Bowl 2022: Los Angeles Rams victory parade celebrations, special Kobe Bryant tribute