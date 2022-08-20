Inside the secretive world of Australia’s award-winning magicians

Tim Ellis, creative director of the Melbourne Magic Festival, one of many greatest Australian gatherings of magicians, says: “We have been surviving and thriving without government support.” He factors to the various magic occasions that happen round Australia each week and the annual Magic Festival which helps magicians to innovate. “I try to rent all the rooms out so that if you sell 10 tickets, you break even, which is unlike any other festival in the world,” Ellis explains. “As artistic director, I’m probably much more in favour of choosing a piece to be in the festival if it’s going to divide the audience in half.”

Australia is uncommon in the best way that magicians assist each other. There are common conferences and workshops. “Magic in most areas, and most history, has been a solo profession – all secrets are guarded,” says Ellis. “Someone would be like, ‘I’ve got this great new trick, I won’t show anyone, they might copy it’. Our philosophy is show everyone your trick and you make a claim to it. And if somebody takes it without asking, they’re drummed out of the group.”

The trick Chambers carried out has its origins in an annual improv magic occasion known as MagicSports activities run by Ellis. Members of the viewers give magicians issues they’ve available, with the performer then needing to make use of these of their act. Chambers, as you would possibly guess, was handed a condom.

When Ellis spoke with Chambers forward of the championships, he had an inkling how issues would go. “Having been a judge myself on several FISMs, I was going, well, he won’t score well but he’ll get a great reaction from the audience – and that’s exactly what happened.”

