Inside the Targeted Capital – Tug of War – Podcast on CNN Audio

Inside the Targeted Capital Tug of War Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has already taken an immense human toll. CNN’s Senior International Correspondent Matthew Chance affords an inside look into the devastation and his dialog with President Volodymyr Zelensky. Chance displays on how this battle is totally different than others he’s lined, Zelensky’s determination to stay in Ukraine, and the resilience of the Ukrainian individuals. Chance, who is predicated in Moscow, additionally wonders what sort of Russia he’ll return to. Recorded on March 4, 2022. Mar 6, 2022 27 minutes