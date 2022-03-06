Americas

Inside the Targeted Capital – Tug of War – Podcast on CNN Audio

Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham17 seconds ago
0 1 minute read





Inside the Targeted Capital – Tug of War – Podcast on CNN Audio


Sunday Edition: The Pandemic’s New Phase (For Real This Time?)

5 Things

Listen to
CNN 5 Things

Sun, Mar 6


On your computer
On your mobile device
Smart speakers

US
World
Politics
Business

podcast

Tug of War takes listeners to essentially the most risky corners of the world the place democracy is in its dying days. In a particular ongoing season, CNN reporters take us on-the-ground in Ukraine to doc Russia’s invasion, the escalating battle, and what it means for the remainder of the world.

Inside the Targeted Capital

Tug of War

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has already taken an immense human toll. CNN’s Senior International Correspondent Matthew Chance affords an inside look into the devastation and his dialog with President Volodymyr Zelensky. Chance displays on how this battle is totally different than others he’s lined, Zelensky’s determination to stay in Ukraine, and the resilience of the Ukrainian individuals. Chance, who is predicated in Moscow, additionally wonders what sort of Russia he’ll return to.

Recorded on March 4, 2022.

Mar 6, 2022

CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network.



Source link

Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham17 seconds ago
0 1 minute read
Photo of Prince Abraham

Prince Abraham

Back to top button