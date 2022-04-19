Insigne emotional after Napoli Roma draw

Napoli captain Lorenzo Insigne was in tears following a 1-1 draw with Roma that hit his staff’s Serie A title hopes.

Insigne transformed an early penalty however then watched as Roma dominated the second half at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona and at last equalised by way of Stephan El Shaarawy in added time.

After getting beat 3-2 by Fiorentina eight days earlier, Napoli failed to choose up three factors for a second consecutive residence recreation.

With solely 5 matches remaining, third-placed Napoli was 4 factors behind league chief AC Milan and two factors behind Inter Milan, which has a recreation in hand.

Insigne, who has already signed a deal to maneuver to Toronto FC after this season, was visibly emotional as he saluted Napoli’s hard-core “ultra” followers after the sport.

The end result wasn’t ultimate for Jose Mourinho’s Roma both, because the Giallorossi have been 5 factors behind fourth-placed Juventus and the ultimate Champions League berth.

Insigne’s penalty got here following a foul by Roger Ibanez on Hirving Lozano. Eighty minutes later, El Shaarawy swept within the equalizer following a backheel flick from Tammy Abraham.