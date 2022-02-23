Inspirational Raza books UAE’s berth at T20 World Cup; Ireland end Oman’s hopes

UAE 175 for 7 (Waseem 70, Aravind 46, Mukhiya 3-35) beat Nepal 107 (Dipendra 38, Raza 5-19) by 68 runs

UAE have accomplished the valley to peak transformation by qualifying for less than their second ever T20 World Cup after a Nepal within the match semi-finals. Captain Less than three years after the nationwide group was delivered to its knees by a devastating fixing scandal have accomplished the valley to peak transformation by qualifying for less than their second ever T20 World Cup after a 68-run drubbing ofwithin the match semi-finals. Captain Ahmed Raza , who saved the religion despite the chaotic occasions from October 2019 which left his aspect gutted, led his aspect to victory with a maiden T20I five-wicket haul to run away with Player-of-the-Match honours as UAE secured a return to the T20 World Cup for the primary time since 2014.

Raza had by no means taken greater than two wickets in a T20I spell getting into the day, however saved his most interesting efficiency for crucial of events. After medium pacer Junaid Siddique’s new ball burst decimated the Nepal top-order inside the primary three overs to depart the rating at 14 for 3 chasing a goal of 176, Raza ripped the center out of the Nepal center order by claiming the 2 most prized scalps off consecutive deliveries within the thirteenth over, former captain Gyanendra Malla for 20 driving a catch to Muhammad Waseem at long-on after which in-form vice-captain Dipendra Singh Airee lbw for 38. At 83 for six, Nepal had been left deflated and Raza capitalised by ripping by the tail for 3 extra wickets as Nepal had been ultimately bowled out for 107 in 18.4 overs.

The win was arrange by one other rollicking show by the match’s main scorer, 19-year-old Vriitya Aravind , who blitzed the Nepal bowling assault after getting into within the second over to attain 46 off 23 balls, together with 5 fours and three sixes. Aravind dominated a 66-run partnership with Waseem earlier than lastly falling to Nepal captain Sandeep Lamichanne within the eighth over.

But Waseem picked up the slack afterward as medium pacer Abinash Bohara bore the complete brunt of the opener’s power-hitting, leaking a six and two fours within the eleventh over to place UAE in whole command. Waseem clobbered Kamal Singh Airee’s medium tempo for one more six within the thirteenth to deliver up a 32-ball half-century, ultimately ending with 4 fours and the identical variety of sixes in his 70 off 48 balls earlier than falling within the seventeenth. It was a part of a late flurry of wickets by which UAE misplaced 25 for five in a 17-ball sequence, however Raza and Rohan Mustafa mixed to strike 14 off the ultimate seven balls of the innings to place the goal effectively past Nepal.

Andy McBrine guides a drive by level Peter Della Penna

Ireland win massive in opposition to Oman

Ireland 165 for 7 (Delany 47, McBrine 36, Bilal 3-23, Kaleemullah 2-40) beat Oman 109 (Shoaib 30, Simi 3-20, Little 2-14) by 56 runs

The solely Full Member within the match dashed the desires of the qualifier hosts, who had been hoping to get again to a 3rd straight T20 World Cup, as Andy McBrine ‘s stable all-round show clinched a 56-run win for Ireland and a spot within the T20 World Cup for the seventh consecutive event. Entering the day, Ireland didn’t have a single batter with 100 runs within the match, and no one outdoors the highest three of Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie and Gareth Delany had scored greater than 39 runs.

So when Stirling and Balbirnie fell to left-arm pacer Bilal Khan throughout a scorching double-wicket maiden within the third over after being despatched in to bat, it appeared unlikely that Ireland’s struggling center order would be capable to revive the innings. But Delany and Harry Tector cast a spectacular counterattack throughout an 82-run third-wicket stand, which reached its climax when Delany smashed Oman captain Zeeshan Maqsood out of the assault with a hat-trick of sixes that cleared the rope at midwicket and long-on in a 19-run eleventh over.

The momentum shifted again dramatically to Oman throughout an eight-ball sequence starting within the thirteenth when Ireland misplaced 3 for 4 as Kaleemullah claimed Tector at backward level for 35 earlier than getting Lorcan Tucker to cut on for a golden duck. An even bigger blow was struck within the subsequent over although as Khawar Ali’s magnificent spell of legspin ended Delany’s innings at 47, skying a top-edged slog sweep to Bilal at brief high quality leg, as Ireland slipped from 101 for two to 105 for five.

That triggered the arrival of McBrine, who entered the day with simply 106 runs in 14 T20I innings however turned in a career-best 36 off 21 balls from No. 7. Knowing Bilal had two overs up his sleeve on the dying, McBrine shrewdly selected to assault the alternative finish throughout overs 18 and 20. Aamir Kaleem’s left-arm spin was smashed for a pair of sixes within the 18th earlier than Fayyaz Butt was punched for a pair of boundaries within the twentieth, giving Ireland a carry heading into the break.

Mark Adair then struck the primary blow throughout a timid powerplay by Oman as a top-edge by Kashyap Prajapati was taken at brief third man by Craig Young for 7. Jatinder Singh’s poor run of kind continued for Oman with an unlucky lbw determination to Simi Singh for 7 by which replays indicated he was struck effectively outdoors the road of off stump on an tried flick by midwicket.

Oman maintained hope by a 40-run stand between Shoaib Khan and Maqsood. But an impressed bowling change by Balbirnie produced a double-wicket over within the eleventh. Josh Little had bowled a pointy new-ball spell by which he conceded conceded simply 9 runs in two overs. Upon his return for a contemporary spell, he discovered the surface edge twice within the house of 4 balls for a pair of edges behind to Tucker. Shoaib was cramped up by a brief ball earlier than Khurram Nawaz perished with a tame swish outdoors off for a third-ball duck to make it 68 for 4.

Maqsood tried to soldier on however Singh sparked a swift collapse starting within the 14th over as Oman misplaced their remaining six wickets for 25 runs. Khawar Ali’s tried reverse sweep went pear-shaped for a easy lbw determination to go for 10. Young returned to the assault within the fifteenth, getting Naseem Khushi to heave to McBrine at deep midwicket for 1 earlier than Maqsood’s vigil ended for 28, skewing a lower to Singh diving ahead for a pointy catch at backward level off the subsequent ball.

McBrine sewed up Player of the Match honors within the sixteenth. Having bowled three tidy overs to concede simply 14 runs, he struck twice in his remaining body with the ball, getting Aamir Kaleem overstretching for a pointy stumping by Tucker for 1 earlier than Kaleemullah heaved to Adair at long-on for 8. A relay effort between Tector and Adair to intercept a final determined heave from Butt on the deep midwicket rope secured the ultimate wicket for Singh to make victory official.

After an off day on Wednesday, the groups return to Al Amerat on Thursday with UAE and Ireland contesting the match remaining to find out seedings for the T20 World Cup. Nepal and Oman will face off within the third-place playoff with solely rating factors at stake. The identical goes for Bahrain and Canada within the fifth place match whereas Germany and Philippines every go in quest of their first win of the match within the seventh-place playoff.