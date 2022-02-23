Inspirational Raza books UAE’s berth at T20 World Cup; Ireland end Oman’s hopes
UAE captain takes 5 for 19 to energy 68-run win in opposition to Nepal, whereas McBrine helped Ireland qualify for the seventh straight version
UAE 175 for 7 (Waseem 70, Aravind 46, Mukhiya 3-35) beat Nepal 107 (Dipendra 38, Raza 5-19) by 68 runs
Raza had by no means taken greater than two wickets in a T20I spell getting into the day, however saved his most interesting efficiency for crucial of events. After medium pacer Junaid Siddique’s new ball burst decimated the Nepal top-order inside the primary three overs to depart the rating at 14 for 3 chasing a goal of 176, Raza ripped the center out of the Nepal center order by claiming the 2 most prized scalps off consecutive deliveries within the thirteenth over, former captain Gyanendra Malla for 20 driving a catch to Muhammad Waseem at long-on after which in-form vice-captain Dipendra Singh Airee lbw for 38. At 83 for six, Nepal had been left deflated and Raza capitalised by ripping by the tail for 3 extra wickets as Nepal had been ultimately bowled out for 107 in 18.4 overs.
But Waseem picked up the slack afterward as medium pacer Abinash Bohara bore the complete brunt of the opener’s power-hitting, leaking a six and two fours within the eleventh over to place UAE in whole command. Waseem clobbered Kamal Singh Airee’s medium tempo for one more six within the thirteenth to deliver up a 32-ball half-century, ultimately ending with 4 fours and the identical variety of sixes in his 70 off 48 balls earlier than falling within the seventeenth. It was a part of a late flurry of wickets by which UAE misplaced 25 for five in a 17-ball sequence, however Raza and Rohan Mustafa mixed to strike 14 off the ultimate seven balls of the innings to place the goal effectively past Nepal.
Ireland win massive in opposition to Oman
Ireland 165 for 7 (Delany 47, McBrine 36, Bilal 3-23, Kaleemullah 2-40) beat Oman 109 (Shoaib 30, Simi 3-20, Little 2-14) by 56 runs
The momentum shifted again dramatically to Oman throughout an eight-ball sequence starting within the thirteenth when Ireland misplaced 3 for 4 as Kaleemullah claimed Tector at backward level for 35 earlier than getting Lorcan Tucker to cut on for a golden duck. An even bigger blow was struck within the subsequent over although as Khawar Ali’s magnificent spell of legspin ended Delany’s innings at 47, skying a top-edged slog sweep to Bilal at brief high quality leg, as Ireland slipped from 101 for two to 105 for five.
That triggered the arrival of McBrine, who entered the day with simply 106 runs in 14 T20I innings however turned in a career-best 36 off 21 balls from No. 7. Knowing Bilal had two overs up his sleeve on the dying, McBrine shrewdly selected to assault the alternative finish throughout overs 18 and 20. Aamir Kaleem’s left-arm spin was smashed for a pair of sixes within the 18th earlier than Fayyaz Butt was punched for a pair of boundaries within the twentieth, giving Ireland a carry heading into the break.
Maqsood tried to soldier on however Singh sparked a swift collapse starting within the 14th over as Oman misplaced their remaining six wickets for 25 runs. Khawar Ali’s tried reverse sweep went pear-shaped for a easy lbw determination to go for 10. Young returned to the assault within the fifteenth, getting Naseem Khushi to heave to McBrine at deep midwicket for 1 earlier than Maqsood’s vigil ended for 28, skewing a lower to Singh diving ahead for a pointy catch at backward level off the subsequent ball.
McBrine sewed up Player of the Match honors within the sixteenth. Having bowled three tidy overs to concede simply 14 runs, he struck twice in his remaining body with the ball, getting Aamir Kaleem overstretching for a pointy stumping by Tucker for 1 earlier than Kaleemullah heaved to Adair at long-on for 8. A relay effort between Tector and Adair to intercept a final determined heave from Butt on the deep midwicket rope secured the ultimate wicket for Singh to make victory official.
After an off day on Wednesday, the groups return to Al Amerat on Thursday with UAE and Ireland contesting the match remaining to find out seedings for the T20 World Cup. Nepal and Oman will face off within the third-place playoff with solely rating factors at stake. The identical goes for Bahrain and Canada within the fifth place match whereas Germany and Philippines every go in quest of their first win of the match within the seventh-place playoff.
Peter Della Penna is ESPNcricinfo’s USA correspondent @PeterDellaPenna