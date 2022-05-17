Inspired by young Socceroo, rising English star comes out as gay

“I’ve hated lying my whole life and feeling the need to change to fit in,” Daniels stated. “I want to be a role model myself by doing this. There are people out there in the same space as me that may not feel comfortable revealing their sexuality. “I just want to tell them that you don’t have to change who you are, or how you should be, just to fit in. You being you, and being happy, is what matters most.” “If, by me coming out, other people look at me and feel maybe they can do it as well, that would be brilliant.” Jake Daniels Daniels stated teammates at Blackpool embraced his sexuality after confiding in them. The northwest English membership stated it was “incredibly proud that he has reached a stage where he is empowered to express himself both on and off the pitch.” The English Football Association stated Daniels was an “inspiration” to the game.

“This is a hugely positive step as we strive to build an inclusive game that we can all be proud of,” the governing physique tweeted. “We are with you and we hope your story will help to give people across the game the strength and encouragement to be their true self.” The solely overtly homosexual man to have performed in England’s skilled leagues was Justin Fashanu, who was not lively at a excessive degree when he made the announcement in 1990. The former Nottingham Forest and Norwich City striker was discovered hanged in a London storage at age 37. The Justin Fashanu Foundation calls him the “world’s first openly gay professional footballer.” Soccer in England remains to be coping with attempting to eradicate homophobic chants at some video games. “If, by me coming out, other people look at me and feel maybe they can do it as well, that would be brilliant,” Daniels informed broadcaster Sky Sports. “If they think this kid is brave enough do this, I will be able to do it too. I hate knowing people are in the same situation I was in. “I think if a Premier League footballer does come out that would just be amazing. I feel like I would have done my job and inspired someone else to do that. I just want it to go up from here. We shouldn’t be where we are right now.”