Instagram Gets New Messaging Features: Users Can Now Send Silent Messages

Instagram is bringing a number of new options to enhance the messaging expertise of customers. The picture and video sharing platform has added the flexibility to answer to messages whereas looking, and has launched the choice to ship a message silently. Instagram has additionally built-in with music streaming platforms to permit customers to share 30-second lengthy track previews in chat. Furthermore, you’ll be able to shortly reshare posts to buddies by tapping and holding the share button. With the most recent replace, Instagram will present contacts who can be found on-line on the highest of the inbox. There are additionally new options for customisations in addition to choices to conduct polls in group chats.

Meta on Thursday introduced the addition of the brand new messaging options on Instagram by way of a blog post. With the most recent replace, Instagram customers can reply to messages with out navigating to the inbox whereas looking via the feeds. It can also be including a brand new fast ship possibility that permits customers to shortly reshare a publish to buddies with only a lengthy faucet on the share button. Besides, Instagram has added new on-line indicators within the DM (direct message) panel to show which of your contacts are at the moment on-line.

Instagram is including new options to customize messaging threads as effectively. These embody new chat themes, silent messages, and polls inside group chats. The social media platform has joined palms with Apple Music and Amazon Music to permit customers to share 30-second lengthy track previews in chats. The receiver can hearken to the audio straight from the chat window. This characteristic will quickly get help for Spotify, Meta mentioned.

The silent messages performance, which was announced just lately on Facebook Messenger, can also be out there now on Instagram. This will will let you ship a message with out notifying different recipients. Furthermore, there’s a new ‘lo-fi’ chat theme as effectively. Furthermore, Instagram has added help to create polls straight in group chats.

Currently, Instagram is rolling out a lot of the new options in “select countries”, however they’re anticipated to achieve a world viewers later.

The new developments are a part of Instagram’s ongoing efforts to boost consumer communication on the platform. In December final 12 months, Instagram head Adam Mosseri announced that the corporate will give attention to messaging and can double down on controls to enhance transparency whereas itemizing the corporate’s basic targets for 2022.