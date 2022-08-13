Integration of Armenians in Karabakh into Azerbaijani society is only humanitarian way forward – US experts
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 13. Integration of
Armenians in Karabakh into the Azerbaijani society is the one
humanitarian method ahead, the previous US ambassador to Azerbaijan,
Matthew Bryza informed Trend.
“It is essential to notice that President Ilham Aliyev
constantly stated that Armenians could be free to stay in
Karabakh [as Azerbaijani citiens] dwelling in peace and in safety
with their Azerbaijani neighbors who would return to their houses.
He constantly stated that these returned Armenians could be handled
as residents of Azerbaijan with all the identical privileges and
protections Azerbaijani residents take pleasure in from their authorities with
nothing completely different in that. I feel it’s a noble goal to
combine Armenians into Azerbaijani society in Karabakh. I feel
that’s the one humanitarian method ahead,” stated Bryza.
The former ambassador stated he’s not positive about how the
Armenians on the bottom in Karabakh really feel about that.
“I might guess many would welcome that chance and lots of
don’t. But Armenians dwelling in Armenia largely oppose that concept of
ethnic Armenians changing into Azerbaijani residents. But it’s not their
determination, it’s as much as the Armenians dwelling in Karabakh whether or not or
not they need to stay in Azerbaijan as Azerbaijani residents or
whether or not they want to go away. I perceive that it’s a very
tough determination for any household to make to both change their
nationality, citizenship or go away. I simply hope that all the things will
proceed on a peaceable path and the aim of Armenians dwelling
peacefully facet by facet with their Azerbaijani neighbors in
Karabakh can be realized,” added Bryza.
National safety analyst and knowledgeable from the US Irina Tsukerman
informed Trend that
the one solution to keep away from future wars is to have these Armenians both
to decide on Azerbaijani citizenship and contribute in equal measure
to the event of the nation and to behave like they’ve a stake
in the place they dwell or to go away and transfer to Armenia.
“There is not any motive for them to assert a standing whereas leaving in
Azerbaijan. The territories should not disputed; beneath worldwide
regulation they belong to Azerbaijan. If handled as equal residents, there
is not any motive for this group to assert a separate standing. The
solely actual solution to defend their rights is for them to have
Azerbaijani citizenship and identical rights beneath the regulation. And the one
method for them to combine and profit from what Azerbaijan has to
provide is to behave like different residents and examine the nationwide concept of a
state as an concept better that purely ethnic traces and settle for
accountability that helps contribute to a stronger and higher
society,” she added.
—
Follow the writer on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn