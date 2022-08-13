Integration of Armenians in Karabakh into Azerbaijani society is only humanitarian way forward – US experts

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 13. Integration of

Armenians in Karabakh into the Azerbaijani society is the one

humanitarian method ahead, the previous US ambassador to Azerbaijan,

Matthew Bryza informed Trend.

“It is essential to notice that President Ilham Aliyev

constantly stated that Armenians could be free to stay in

Karabakh [as Azerbaijani citiens] dwelling in peace and in safety

with their Azerbaijani neighbors who would return to their houses.

He constantly stated that these returned Armenians could be handled

as residents of Azerbaijan with all the identical privileges and

protections Azerbaijani residents take pleasure in from their authorities with

nothing completely different in that. I feel it’s a noble goal to

combine Armenians into Azerbaijani society in Karabakh. I feel

that’s the one humanitarian method ahead,” stated Bryza.

The former ambassador stated he’s not positive about how the

Armenians on the bottom in Karabakh really feel about that.

“I might guess many would welcome that chance and lots of

don’t. But Armenians dwelling in Armenia largely oppose that concept of

ethnic Armenians changing into Azerbaijani residents. But it’s not their

determination, it’s as much as the Armenians dwelling in Karabakh whether or not or

not they need to stay in Azerbaijan as Azerbaijani residents or

whether or not they want to go away. I perceive that it’s a very

tough determination for any household to make to both change their

nationality, citizenship or go away. I simply hope that all the things will

proceed on a peaceable path and the aim of Armenians dwelling

peacefully facet by facet with their Azerbaijani neighbors in

Karabakh can be realized,” added Bryza.

National safety analyst and knowledgeable from the US Irina Tsukerman

informed Trend that

the one solution to keep away from future wars is to have these Armenians both

to decide on Azerbaijani citizenship and contribute in equal measure

to the event of the nation and to behave like they’ve a stake

in the place they dwell or to go away and transfer to Armenia.

“There is not any motive for them to assert a standing whereas leaving in

Azerbaijan. The territories should not disputed; beneath worldwide

regulation they belong to Azerbaijan. If handled as equal residents, there

is not any motive for this group to assert a separate standing. The

solely actual solution to defend their rights is for them to have

Azerbaijani citizenship and identical rights beneath the regulation. And the one

method for them to combine and profit from what Azerbaijan has to

provide is to behave like different residents and examine the nationwide concept of a

state as an concept better that purely ethnic traces and settle for

accountability that helps contribute to a stronger and higher

society,” she added.

—

