Intel officials to assess national security fallout from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago documents

The correspondence represents the Biden administration’s first identified engagement with Congress on the problem of the continued investigation ensnaring the previous president. Court paperwork unsealed in current days have revealed that the Justice Department is investigating potential violations of the Presidential Records Act, the Espionage Act, and obstruction of justice.

It’s additionally the primary identified acknowledgment by the intelligence neighborhood of the potential hurt brought on by the lacking paperwork, which prosecutors mentioned Friday included human-source intelligence and data gathered from overseas intercepts. Top lawmakers have been clamoring for particulars concerning the substance of the paperwork because the Aug. 8 search of Mar-a-Lago, however to this point neither the intelligence committees nor congressional leaders a part of the so-called Gang of Eight have been briefed.

Haines’ response got here on the identical day {that a} federal decide unsealed a redacted model of the affidavit that laid out the Justice Department’s justification for acquiring a search warrant for Mar-a-Lago. The affidavit revealed that prosecutors believed Trump was holding a variety of top-secret paperwork at his non-public residence, together with among the former president’s handwritten notes.

“We are pleased that in response to our inquiry, Director Haines has confirmed that the Intelligence Community and Department of Justice are assessing the damage caused by the improper storage of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago,” Schiff and Maloney mentioned in a joint assertion to POLITICO. “The DOJ affidavit, partially unsealed yesterday, affirms our grave concern that among the documents stored at Mar-a-Lago were those that could endanger human sources. It is critical that the IC move swiftly to assess and, if necessary, to mitigate the damage done — a process that should proceed in parallel with DOJ’s criminal investigation.”

The intelligence neighborhood’s evaluation is more likely to embody whether or not any unauthorized people had entry to the extremely delicate paperwork. The Justice Department beforehand raised alarms concerning the lax safety of the information inside Trump’s property. That query may additionally bear on the prison probe, as Justice Department counterintelligence investigators decide whether or not the extremely labeled information have been compromised in any means.

The Senate Intelligence Committee has additionally requested the intelligence neighborhood to conduct a injury evaluation associated to Trump’s dealing with of the paperwork, however the inquiry was bipartisan. The panel’s chair, Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.), and vice chair, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), each signed onto the request.

In addition to informing Maloney and Schiff of her workplace’s intent to conduct a injury evaluation, Haines despatched an identical response to Warner and Rubio on Friday.

The Senate duo additionally requested the Justice Department to present the committee entry to the particular paperwork that have been seized from Mar-a-Lago. A wider group of congressional leaders asked to see the documents, too.

In a press release earlier Saturday, Rubio famous that the Justice Department hasn’t but responded to the committee’s letter, however made no reference to Haines’ response.

“The Senate Intelligence Committee is still waiting for information from the Department of Justice about the specific intelligence documents seized from Mar-a-Lago and what necessitated an unprecedented search warrant on President Trump’s residence,” Rubio mentioned.

Kyle Cheney contributed to this report.