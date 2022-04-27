Intellectual property is not fully protected in the EU

Intellectual property rights play an enormous position in a knowledge-based economic system: they be certain that companies and designers are capable of revenue from their creations. They additionally present assurances to shoppers when it comes to high quality and security. But in a particular report revealed at the moment, the European Court of Auditors warns that the EU’s authorized framework for safeguarding mental property isn’t as efficient because it may very well be. Although the framework in place provides some ensures, a variety of shortcomings stay, specifically within the EU Designs Directive and the EU charges mechanism. The auditors additionally spotlight that EU and nationwide methods would profit from being higher aligned.

Intellectual property rights (IPR) are essential to the EU’s world competitiveness. IPR-intensive industries generate virtually half (45 %) of the EU’s financial exercise, price €6.6 trillion, and supply practically a 3rd (29 %) of complete EU employment. Each yr, counterfeit merchandise are estimated to result in €83 billion in misplaced gross sales within the reputable economic system. If the issue of counterfeit merchandise have been tackled successfully, the EU economic system would acquire 400 000 jobs in line with a current estimate of the EU Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO). Counterfeit merchandise even have appreciable security dangers, as was not too long ago illustrated throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. For these causes, the European Commission, different EU our bodies such because the EUIPO, and Member State authorities make appreciable effort to make sure that mental property rights are revered all through the EU single market.

“Intellectual property rights are vital for the EU economy: they encourage innovation and investment, and discourage counterfeiting and its harmful effects”, stated Ildikó Gáll-Pelcz, the ECA Member chargeable for the audit. “But the current EU framework doesn’t give all intellectual property rights the protection they need. We hope that our recommendations will help the EU to increase that level of protection to the level that the single market requires.”

The auditors word that legislative and assist measures are in place to guard EU emblems. But on the identical time, they level out shortcomings within the EU Designs Directive, which ought to have equal impact all through the EU. As it stands, the EU’s regulatory framework for designs is incomplete and outdated. As a outcome, nationwide and EU methods are usually not aligned, permitting divergent practices between Member States throughout the software, examination, publication and registration processes, resulting in authorized uncertainty. In addition, the auditors draw consideration to the dearth of an EU-wide safety regime for all merchandise. The EU’s geographical indication framework doesn’t concern non-agricultural merchandise, equivalent to crafts and industrial designs, though some Member States have laws in place to guard them.

The auditors additionally query the EU’s charges mechanism, observing important disparities between EU charges and people charged by the nationwide authorities. They discovered that the EU’s mental property rights charges construction doesn’t replicate actual prices. While standards exist for fixing charges at EU degree, the auditors take into account that there isn’t any clear technique for figuring out their construction and quantity, leading to an extreme degree of charges that produces collected surpluses (over €300 million in EUIPO’s 2020 accounts). The auditors spotlight that that is opposite to the precept of a balanced funds stipulated in EU regulation.

Although an EU mental property rights enforcement framework is in place and customarily works effectively, the auditors spotlight some shortcomings in its implementation. In explicit, the Intellectual Property Rights Enforcement Directive isn’t uniformly utilized all through the EU, so it fails to make sure a persistently excessive degree of mental property safety within the inside market. Weaknesses and inconsistencies in customs controls within the Member States additionally adversely have an effect on enforcement and the battle towards counterfeits. The safety of mental property rights within the EU due to this fact varies in line with the place of importation. The auditors additionally word that completely different practices exist inside the EU for destroying counterfeit items, which can lead counterfeiters to import their wares into the EU in locations with much less stringent controls and sanctions, the auditors warn.

Background data

Advertisement

The EU regulatory framework for mental property rights is predicated on EU laws, directives and current worldwide mental property agreements. It is geared toward offering safety in all EU Member States by making a single EU system consisting of EU and nationwide mental property rights.

Special report 06/2022, “EU intellectual property rights – Protection not fully waterproof”, is out there on the ECA web site (eca.europa.eu).

In 2019, the ECA additionally revealed an Opinion in regards to the proposed monetary regulation of the EUIPO’s funds committee during which it referred to as for a productive use of surplus cash.

The ECA presents its particular studies to the European Parliament and the Council of the EU, in addition to to different events equivalent to nationwide parliaments, business stakeholders and representatives of civil society. The overwhelming majority of the suggestions made within the studies are put into observe.

Share this text: