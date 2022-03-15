‘Intense flames’: One dead, three unaccounted for following Newtown boarding house fire

“We have three people who have yet to be identified leaving the premises,” he mentioned. “We’re yet to speak to the owner of the premises to determine how many occupants and residents resided there.” NSW Fire and Rescue Superintendent Adam Dewberry instructed 2GB it was not recognized how the hearth started. “It took about two hours to get this fire under control,” he mentioned. “[Firefighters arriving at the scene] found a very, very intense fire; very intense flames coming out of the first and second levels.”

Mr Dewberry mentioned there was concern the constructing could collapse because of the hearth. Surrounding properties have been additionally pressured to evacuate their properties because of the instability of the boarding home. “It is very unstable,” he mentioned. “Being a boarding house we are not too sure who was home, who wasn’t home. That will be part of the investigations through today.” In an announcement, NSW Police mentioned they have been investigating the hearth, which is now against the law scene. “Officers from Inner West Police Area Command have commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the blaze and are appealing for anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers,” the assertion learn.

A witness instructed Nine News they heard an explosion in the course of the evening. “It looked more than just a normal house burning. It was like gas or something like that. It kept burning like crazy,” he mentioned. Greens MP for Newtown Jenny Leong expressed her sympathies in direction of the household of the deceased on social media. “Horrible to wake this morning to this tragic news in our local community,” she wrote. “Please keep clear of the area to allow fire and rescue as well as emergency services to do their job. We are also in touch with Newtown Neighbourhood Centre who we know do critical and compassionate outreach work with those living in boarding houses.