Intense storms hit Melbourne’s south-east with flooding fears

Weather forecasters warn that heavy rainfall and potential flash flooding would proceed to lash Melbourne’s south-eastern suburbs and the Mornington Peninsula late Sunday night time.

The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) flagged that important storms had been recognized on the rain radar in waters off seashores at Mornington and Rosebud seashore, in addition to central components of Port Phillip Bay.

With the storms transferring east, heavy rain was anticipated to have an effect on Frankston, Mornington and Rosebud by 10.05pm, earlier than arriving in Dandenong, Hastings and Scoresby by 10:35 pm.

The BOM stated the thunderstorms had been being triggered by a “humid and unstable airmass”.