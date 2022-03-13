Intense storms hit Melbourne’s south-east with flooding fears
Weather forecasters warn that heavy rainfall and potential flash flooding would proceed to lash Melbourne’s south-eastern suburbs and the Mornington Peninsula late Sunday night time.
The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) flagged that important storms had been recognized on the rain radar in waters off seashores at Mornington and Rosebud seashore, in addition to central components of Port Phillip Bay.
With the storms transferring east, heavy rain was anticipated to have an effect on Frankston, Mornington and Rosebud by 10.05pm, earlier than arriving in Dandenong, Hastings and Scoresby by 10:35 pm.
The BOM stated the thunderstorms had been being triggered by a “humid and unstable airmass”.
“Heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding is likely,” the bureau stated in a warning.
Severe climate warnings had been in place for areas close to Geelong, Frankston, Rosebud and the central forecast district, with heavy rainfall doubtlessly resulting in flash flooding on Sunday night time.
A separate financial institution of storms was earlier predicted to hit South Pakenham, Tooradin and the realm south of Cranbourne by 8.50pm, earlier than arriving in Dandenong, Frankston and Pakenham by 9.20pm.
The State Emergency Service warned Melburnians to remain inside through the storms, whereas drivers ought to pull over if situations change into harmful, and park away from bushes and floodwater.