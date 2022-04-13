‘Intensely disappointing’, but NSW Tourism Minister says airport queues will continue

The $50 “employee incentive” scheme is offered to safety workers members who work on sure days within the subsequent fortnight.

“In recognition of the difficult circumstances you are facing, from [Tuesday] we will be issuing Woolworths WISH gift cards for each completed shift to all staff involved in passenger screening, CBS [checked bag screening], curbside management and protective services at Sydney Airport,” an electronic mail to staff stated.

The airport and Qantas have blamed passengers for contributing to the delays, criticising “inexperienced” travellers for taking too lengthy to take away gadgets comparable to laptops and aerosols at safety screening.

Qantas chief govt Alan Joyce stated that, earlier than COVID-19, about 10 per cent of passengers required re-screening, however that fee had now elevated to 30 per cent.

Qantas and Jetstar are flying extra passengers domestically than earlier than the pandemic.