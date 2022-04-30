Intercape bus driver killed as violent attacks on the company escalate | News24

A 35-year-old Intercape bus driver died in a Cape Town hospital on Thursday.

The long-distance bus firm has come beneath assault just lately.

The firm’s CEO mentioned the marketing campaign of violent “business capture” or “industry cleansing” is being waged towards it.

A 35-year-old Intercape bus driver died in a Cape Town hospital on Thursday. He was shot and critically wounded exterior the corporate’s depot.

The assaults on long-distance bus operators began on Thursday and Friday in Gauteng and have left one other two folks injured.

In a press release launched on Saturday, the corporate mentioned days after Intercape went public a couple of violent marketing campaign being waged towards the business by rogue taxi associations, three extra of its buses got here beneath assault.

Intercape chief govt operation Johann Ferreira has condemned the assaults.

He mentioned:

We might now not maintain quiet concerning the extortion and violence directed at Intercape and the long-distance coach business on this nation. We made a public enchantment to President Ramaphosa and the federal government, and this has since resulted in an escalation of assaults towards Intercape coaches over these final two days.

Ferreira labelled the marketing campaign of violence, which has included shootings, arson assaults and incidents of rock-throwing, as “business capture” or “industry cleansing”, and referred to as for assist from the broader enterprise sector, the labour motion, in addition to civil society.

The bus firm mentioned prior to now 13 months, there have been greater than 150 recorded violent incidents, various which have led to critical accidents to staff and passengers of the bus operators within the long-distance coach business.

In one incident, the corporate added one among its buses was travelling from Pretoria to Mthatha and was shot at from an unknown sedan on the M2 freeway in Johannesburg.

“A total of three shots were fired into the driver’s side of the coach, with the final shot narrowly missing the driver. As the vehicle sped past, the assailants fired another five shots, the first, second and third shots hitting the windscreen and fourth and fifth rounds hitting the coach low on the front left side. The first shot narrowly missed the driver and co-driver who was sitting in the front window seat. The sedan vehicle sped away,” it mentioned.

“The Intercape driver managed to keep control of the coach, slowed down, and eventually pulled over safely to the side of the road. Intercape responders were on the scene and were later joined by Johannesburg Metro Police Department and SA Police Service members who took statements and collected and photographed evidence. The passengers were transferred to another coach to continue their journey. A case was registered at the Jeppe police station.”

On Friday evening at round 19:00, two buses got here beneath assault.

The first bus was attacked at round 19:40 from Pretoria to Mthatha approaching the Geldenhuys Interchange from the M2 to affix the N3 Highway.

The Intercape assertion mentioned:

Video footage from the bus seems to point out a gunman stationed on the bridge who fired two pictures on the coach, with one of many rounds hanging a passenger within the leg. The driver, regardless of struggling facial accidents from the shattered glass fragments, drove straight to Germiston the place he was met by a police car that escorted the coach to Germiston police station. A Germiston Hospital ambulance arrived and handled the injured passenger and driver.

Also on Friday at 19:45, round 7km earlier than Johannesburg Station on the M2, the occupants of an unidentified automotive driving within the quick lane opened fireplace on an Intercape coach travelling from Durban to Pretoria.

“The bullet was fired through the right-side driver’s door and exited the left side window, injuring the driver who was struck by flying glass. An ER24 ambulance was contacted to meet the coach at JHB Station where the driver was treated,” the corporate added.

Furthermore, no different accidents reported and passengers had been transferred to a different coach to proceed their journey.

Ferreira mentioned regardless of there being greater than 150 reported incidents within the final yr and greater than 60 circumstances opened with numerous police stations, the bulk within the Eastern Cape, there had not been a single arrest up to now.

“These gunmen and the murderers of our employee in Cape Town are out there walking freely and brazenly and think nothing of shooting at innocent people,” he added.

“How are we expected to operate as a licenced business when there are criminal elements who openly target us? This is anarchy, plain and simple, and unless this is stopped and dealt with decisively our country is on a path to self-destruction.

“Who of their proper thoughts will ever wish to make investments money and time in an financial system which is held hostage by legal enterprises which function as a legislation unto themselves and with full impunity.”

The company said it had personally written to Ramaphosa and the government pleading for intervention to stop the campaign which it added was aimed at forcing it and other long-distance coach companies out of operating in certain regions and routes.

The company is currently engaging with the police at the National Joint Operational Intelligence Structure level to address the violent attacks.

According to the company, the attacks were mainly centred around key towns and routes in the Eastern Cape as well as in the Cape Metropole and Gauteng as taxi operators appeared intent on forcing companies like Intercape out of business through violent intimidation or extortion.

Some routes in the Eastern Cape have become complete no-go zones for buses as taxi associations seek to drive competition out of the region.

