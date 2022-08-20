Interesting car-shaped gate intrigues Anand Mahindra, leaves him with questions

Anand Mahindra typically shares revolutionary and attention-grabbing movies that create a buzz on Twitter. Case in level, a video that reveals an individual utilizing a car-shaped gate. The share has prompted the business tycoon to ask some curious questions and it could have the identical impact on you too.

As the video begins, a automotive is seen standing in entrance of a home. However, inside moments, it will get clear that it isn’t a automotive however is part of a gate that’s designed to appear to be a automobile. The video then reveals the gate utterly closing and an individual opening part of the gate, formed because the automotive’s door, to come back out from the home.

Take a take a look at the video that will depart you with questions too:

This particular person is:

1) A passionate automotive lover?

2) An introvert who doesn’t need anybody to try to enter his dwelling?

3) Someone revolutionary with a unusual sense of humour?

4) All of the above? pic.twitter.com/CZxhGR7VDb — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 19, 2022

The video has been shared a day in the past. Since being posted, the clip has gathered greater than 4.9 lakh likes and the numbers are solely growing. The tweet has additionally gathered almost 19,000 likes and has been re-tweeted near 1,700 occasions. The tweet’s feedback part additionally acquired a number of reactions.

“It is an auto-matic gate,” posted a Twitter person. “I guess option 3 is just over & above anyone’s imagination. Awesome innovation. Hats off to the innovator. India has a huge talent of innovation, it’s proven once again,” shared one other. “What is the source of your information. .. you always come with something unique that is mind-bending and inspirational at the same time …… a big thanks to your content management team,” commented a 3rd. “5) May be he doesn’t want to scrape his old favourite car, instead see it moving back and front every time?” wrote a fourth.