Intern Colombia’s Matthew Barfield Discusses Internships in Colombia

Biz Latin Hub just lately had the prospect to speak with Matthew Barfield, director of Intern Colombia, an organization he based in 2017 to facilitate internships in Colombia.

Matthew Barfield, founder and director of Intern Colombia

Eight years earlier than establishing Intern Colombia, Barfield bought his first style of life in Latin America’s fourth-largest financial system whereas backpacking via South America previous to going to college.

After learning International Relations with Spanish at Birmingham University in his native UK, Barfield returned to stay in Colombia, instructing English in Bogota for a 12 months earlier than going again to his homeland, the place he labored within the recruitment sector.

However, Barfield says he felt drawn to return to Colombia, so after nearly two years in London he returned to kind Intern Colombia — an organization whose mission combines Barfield’s research, expertise discovering and filling employment alternatives, and keenness for the nation.

Intern Colombia offers an “all-inclusive” internship bundle and up to now the corporate has facilitated greater than 150 internships in a various vary of sectors in Colombia, even regardless of a big slowdown in functions throughout the worst of the worldwide pandemic.

With interst in internships selecting up because the center of 2021 as worldwide journey has returned to regular, and the corporate just lately opening operations in Colombia’s second-largest metropolis Medellin, Barfield says Intern Colombia goals to have labored with 200 interns by the tip of 2022.

(Full disclosure: Biz Latin Hub has assisted Barfield together with his personal visa application process in Colombia and is without doubt one of the companion firms that receives interns from Intern Colombia.)

Here’s what Barfield needed to say throughout our latest interview in Bogota:

How has Intern Colombia advanced since its basis?

When I first began the corporate, it was simply me, I needed to construct a community from scratch and make contact with firms to see if they’d be occupied with working collectively, in addition to search for volunteers. This was fairly tense and a number of work as a result of I didn’t actually know whether or not it was going to achieve success or not. However, in January 2017 we had our first intern, and after that issues started to develop and the corporate advanced from simply me working solo to a workforce that consists of three or 4. Recently, we expanded our packages to Medellin, and we now have any person there working for us as effectively.

Can you inform us extra in regards to the bundle that Intern Colombia offers?

We present all-inclusive internship packages, together with lodging and airport pick-up, whereas contributors are supplied a metropolis orientation tour earlier than beginning their internship, in addition to Spanish and salsa lessons. Internships additionally embody cultural and social networking occasions in addition to daytrips to spots outdoors of town. This is all achieved to make contributors really feel at residence as quickly as they arrive in Colombia, in addition to offering alternatives to get to know the native tradition and meet different interns and locals quickly after arrival.

What do individuals get out of internships in Colombia that they’d not get again residence?

Bogota, Colombia’s capital metropolis

It is definely extra thrilling to do an internship in a growing nation that in a developed nation. In a developed nation it tends to be extra inflexible in terms of what an intern can do. In Colombia, these boundaries are usually much less inflexible, and interns usually get extra alternatives for palms on expertise, so they really get to do work that has direct impression. Here, they typically deal with you as one other member of employees, so you actually get to know the work and have an actual alternative to contribute. Additionally, working in a tradition that isn’t your personal, versus doing an internship in a tradition that you recognize effectively, offers one other layer of studying to contributors, and implies that even after hours you constructing invaluable experiences for the long run.

What is the commonest sort of internship individuals come to you for?

I wouldn’t say that there’s one explicit sort of internship or candidate profile we obtain, however there’s in all probability a few 50/50 cut up between working for an NGO or interning with an organization within the non-public sector. For NGOs, we obtain a number of curiosity in human rights, womens rights, and peace constructing in Colombia, though it’s value saying that there are an ideal many alternatives obtainable in different humanitarian areas. For the non-public sector, individuals who come to us in search of internship alternatives will usually be occupied with laptop science, finance, or advertising, nonetheless we additionally work with firms which have alternatives within the likes of authorized, admin, HR, and recruitment.

Are there any internships in Colombia for which you’ve extra alternatives than candidates?

There isn’t actually a sector that we wrestle to seek out candidates for, however many companion firms are occupied with having native English audio system to help them with advertising and communications. That is the kind of factor that we by no means have hassle discovering placements for, so I assume you possibly can say we now have extra alternatives than candidates.

How usually do interns’ households specific considerations about them going to Colombia?

It is actually solely in few instances that [Intern Colombia being contacted by a family member] has occurred. Where mother and father become involved, it’s normally the case that one dad or mum is especially supportive and sees an internship in Colombia as superb cultural experiences, whereas the opposite is worried about security and welfare within the nation. Anyone who has been to Colombia lately will know that it’s a far cry from the 80s and 90s when there was an ideal deal extra crime and insecurity, however there’ll at all times be a kind of hangover from that period. However, one of many issues we do is to ship via essentially the most up-to-date info on security in Colombia, in addition to offering suggestions and steerage on private security as a part of the orientation.

What is without doubt one of the most gratifying elements of facilitating internships in Colombia?

I might say the enjoyment that almost all interns expertise throughout this system. Usually a number of the interns need to lengthen their packages, as soon as individuals understand how unimaginable Colombia and its persons are, they have a tendency to need to keep.

