International community must continue to put pressure on Russia – Turkish FM
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 26. The worldwide
group should proceed to place stress on Russia, Turkish Foreign
Minister Mevlut Cavushoglu stated on the worldwide convention
“Doha Forum” within the capital of Qatar, Trend experiences citing Turkish media.
“As a global group, we should proceed to place stress
on Russia. This assault on Ukraine’s sovereignty is unacceptable,”
Cavushoglu stated.
The Turkish Foreign Minister additionally said the necessity to discover a secure
approach out of this example.
“If we succeed and discover a resolution, then there might be a
ceasefire, however earlier than that, humanitarian wants should be met,
humanitarian corridors should open. Our job is to assist each events
resolve this problem safely,” the minister famous.