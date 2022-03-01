International Criminal Court opens investigation of Russia

Karim A. A. Khan QC, (pictured) prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), has now begun an investigation into the Ukraine state of affairs. His assertion is beneath.

“Last Friday (25 February), I expressed my growing concern, echoing these of world leaders and residents of the world alike, over the occasions unfolding in Ukraine.

“Today (1 March), I want to announce that I’ve determined to proceed with opening an investigation into the state of affairs in Ukraine, as quickly as doable.

“Ukraine is not a state party to the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (“ICC” or the “Court”), so cannot itself refer the situation to my Office. But it has twice exercised its prerogatives to legally accept the Court’s jurisdiction over alleged crimes under the Rome Statute occurring on its territory, should the Court choose to exercise it. The first declaration lodged by the Government of Ukraine accepted ICC jurisdiction with respect to alleged crimes committed on Ukrainian territory from 21 November 2013 to 22 February 2014. The second declaration extended this time period on an open-ended basis to encompass ongoing alleged crimes committed throughout the territory of Ukraine from 20 February 2014 onwards.

“I’ve reviewed the workplace’s conclusions arising from the preliminary examination of the state of affairs in Ukraine, and have confirmed that there’s a affordable foundation to proceed with opening an investigation. In explicit, I’m happy that there’s a affordable foundation to consider that each alleged struggle crimes and crimes towards humanity have been dedicated in Ukraine in relation to the occasions already assessed in the course of the preliminary examination by the Office. Given the growth of the battle in latest days, it’s my intention that this investigation may also embody any new alleged crimes falling inside the jurisdiction of my Office which might be dedicated by any celebration to the battle on any a part of the territory of Ukraine.

“I’ve already tasked my workforce to discover all proof preservation alternatives. The subsequent step is to proceed with the method of in search of and acquiring authorisation from the Pre-Trial Chamber of the Court to open an investigation. An various route set out within the Statute that would additional expedite issues can be for an ICC State Party to refer the state of affairs to my Office, which might permit us to actively and instantly proceed with the Office’s unbiased and goal investigations.

“I will also be asking for the support of all States Parties and the international community as a whole as my Office sets about its investigations. I will be calling for additional budgetary support, for voluntary contributions to support all our situations, and for the loan of gratis personnel. The importance and urgency of our mission is too serious to be held hostage to lack of means.

“I will continue to closely follow developments on the ground in Ukraine, and again call for restraint and strict adherence to the applicable rules of international humanitarian law.”

If anybody has data related to the state of affairs, this may be submitted at [email protected].

