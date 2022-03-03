International Criminal Court to investigate war crimes in Ukraine

The International Criminal Court will “immediately proceed” with an investigation into doable conflict crimes, crimes in opposition to humanity or genocide in Ukraine, the courtroom’s chief prosecutor Karim Khan introduced in a statement Wednesday.

The transfer comes after 39 international locations — together with France, Italy, Poland, Canada and the United Kingdom — referred the case to the courtroom. “Our work in the collection of evidence has now commenced,” Khan mentioned in his assertion.

Khan’s predecessor accomplished a preliminary examination in December 2020, concluding that there was a “reasonable basis” to consider conflict crimes and crimes in opposition to humanity had been dedicated because the early days of Ukraine’s 2014 revolution. But she cited “capacity constraint,” “overextended resources” and the COVID-19 pandemic as obstacles to continuing with a proper investigation.

Khan mentioned he was looking for “the partnership and contributions of all States in order to address our need for additional resources” for the courtroom’s work.

Human rights teams have been collecting evidence of what they are saying are obvious conflict crimes by Russian navy forces since Russian President Vladimir Putin introduced a full-scale invasion of Ukraine final week. “We’re now seeing attacks on civilian objects much outside the Donbas region,” mentioned Marie Struthers on Monday, director for Eastern Europe and Central Asia at Amnesty International, referring to the japanese a part of Ukraine the place Russian-backed separatists have been preventing the federal government since 2014.