International Day of Action for Rivers 2022: What you should know

The International Day of Action for Rivers is well known yearly on March 14 to lift consciousness in regards to the worth and significance of rivers. It additionally brings individuals from the world over to debate and unfold consciousness about conserving rivers, river administration, air pollution, and equitable entry to scrub and flowing water. This 12 months marks the twenty fifth anniversary of the International Day of Action for Rivers, with a theme ‘to spotlight the significance of Rivers to Biodiversity.’

The History

The International Day of Action For Rivers was adopted by the members of the First International Meeting of People Affected by Dams, March 1997 in Curitiba Brazil. The principal purpose is to lift voices in unison in opposition to harmful water growth initiatives, reclaim the well being of watersheds, and demand the equitable and sustainable administration of rivers.

Significance & why is it celebrated

According to the International Rivers group, ‘the International Day of Action for Rivers is a day devoted to solidarity – when various communities around the globe come along with one voice to say that rivers matter.’ The day raises and spreads consciousness about how rivers maintain our lives. It focuses on restoring and sustaining rivers, in addition to on freshwater ecosystems (rivers) as a supply of fresh water for irrigation and ingesting.

On March 14, a number of actions together with river cleanups, on-line webinars, river walks, and paddleboard celebrations are held the world over. Volunteers from throughout the globe come collectively to lift consciousness on defending the river our bodies. In 2021, the International Rivers group held over 120 occasions in 32 international locations – from Bangladesh to Guam to Germany to Nigeria.

