International initiatives of Tajikistan to combat climate change

As the initiator of the International Decade for Action “Water

for Sustainable Development, 2018-2028” and as Chair of the

International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea, Tajikistan reiterates

its intention to additional prioritize the local weather change agenda in

the vital worldwide frameworks. The Republic is making

each effort to attract the eye of the governments throughout the

area and the world group to proactive actions and taking

pressing measures to fight local weather adjustments.

In this regard it ought to be noticеd that on October 27, 2021

whereas delivering his speech on the High-level debates

“Implementation of Climate Actions”, President of the Republic of

Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon said, that Tajikistan positively

contributes to the prevention of worldwide warming because the share of

Tajikistan within the international emissions is the bottom, accounting to

0.0003 p.c solely.

However, inside the Paris Agreement, Tajikistan has voluntarily

dedicated to not exceed its greenhouse fuel emissions by greater than

80-90 p.c of the Nineties degree. We would have the ability to cut back this

quantity to 65-75% of the baseline in case of securing the

worldwide group’s help.

We will obtain the discount of CO2 emissions primarily

via the continued use of enormous sources of renewable power,

notably hydro and solar energy.

Emomali Rahmon emphasised, that the built-in use of those two

forms of power won’t solely enhance the manufacturing of unpolluted

renewable power, but in addition contribute to the rational use of the

nation’s water assets.

Taking under consideration the efforts of the worldwide group

to attain web zero emissions, we intend to double our clear power

technology capability by 2050.

It ought to be famous, that Tajikistan presently generates 98% of

its electrical energy from hydropower vegetation and ranks sixth on this planet

by way of the proportion of technology and use of inexperienced

power.

With the development of latest hydropower amenities, in

explicit the Rogun hydropower plant with the capability of three,600

megawatts/h, our nation will elevate its rating by two

factors.

The Government of Tajikistan is taking lively measures on

reforestation and enlargement of the forestry space within the

nation.

President of Tajikistan additionally famous that consistent with the Paris

Agreement, Tajikistan lately developed and submitted its up to date

Nationally Determined Contribution for greenhouse fuel emissions to

the Secretariat of the United Nations Framework Convention on

Climate Change.

It is usually acknowledged, that Republic of Tajikistan has

ample water assets. The nation kinds about sixty (60)

p.c of the water assets of Central Asia. The principal supply of

these waters is the area’s glacial assets.

In the 20 th (20) century, there have been greater than 14.500

glaciers in Tajikistan overlaying 8 p.c of the nation’s whole

territory.

Unfortunately, because of the local weather change impression, these glaciers

started to soften intensively. Today, greater than 1,000 glaciers of

Tajikistan have fully melted. The quantity of the mass of the

nation’s glaciers has decreased by virtually a 3rd over a

comparatively brief interval.

However, оther associated initiatives would give impetus to a brand new

international motion to take the mandatory collective motion to fight

local weather adjustments. These initiatives organically match into the

mainstream of the measures presently taken by the world group

inside the framework of the Paris Agreement to cut back carbon

dioxide emissions and stop the worldwide temperature from rising

above two levels Celsius (2.0 ° C).

Meanwhile, attaining the set objectives can take a few years with out

securing the required assets, that’s finance, science and

know-how.

Therefore, the help by the worldwide group on this

space will stay as important for a lot of growing international locations.

Material ready by the Embassy of the Republic of

Tajikistan within the Republic of Azerbaijan