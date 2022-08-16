International initiatives of Tajikistan to combat climate change
As the initiator of the International Decade for Action “Water
for Sustainable Development, 2018-2028” and as Chair of the
International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea, Tajikistan reiterates
its intention to additional prioritize the local weather change agenda in
the vital worldwide frameworks. The Republic is making
each effort to attract the eye of the governments throughout the
area and the world group to proactive actions and taking
pressing measures to fight local weather adjustments.
In this regard it ought to be noticеd that on October 27, 2021
whereas delivering his speech on the High-level debates
“Implementation of Climate Actions”, President of the Republic of
Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon said, that Tajikistan positively
contributes to the prevention of worldwide warming because the share of
Tajikistan within the international emissions is the bottom, accounting to
0.0003 p.c solely.
However, inside the Paris Agreement, Tajikistan has voluntarily
dedicated to not exceed its greenhouse fuel emissions by greater than
80-90 p.c of the Nineties degree. We would have the ability to cut back this
quantity to 65-75% of the baseline in case of securing the
worldwide group’s help.
We will obtain the discount of CO2 emissions primarily
via the continued use of enormous sources of renewable power,
notably hydro and solar energy.
Emomali Rahmon emphasised, that the built-in use of those two
forms of power won’t solely enhance the manufacturing of unpolluted
renewable power, but in addition contribute to the rational use of the
nation’s water assets.
Taking under consideration the efforts of the worldwide group
to attain web zero emissions, we intend to double our clear power
technology capability by 2050.
It ought to be famous, that Tajikistan presently generates 98% of
its electrical energy from hydropower vegetation and ranks sixth on this planet
by way of the proportion of technology and use of inexperienced
power.
With the development of latest hydropower amenities, in
explicit the Rogun hydropower plant with the capability of three,600
megawatts/h, our nation will elevate its rating by two
factors.
The Government of Tajikistan is taking lively measures on
reforestation and enlargement of the forestry space within the
nation.
President of Tajikistan additionally famous that consistent with the Paris
Agreement, Tajikistan lately developed and submitted its up to date
Nationally Determined Contribution for greenhouse fuel emissions to
the Secretariat of the United Nations Framework Convention on
Climate Change.
It is usually acknowledged, that Republic of Tajikistan has
ample water assets. The nation kinds about sixty (60)
p.c of the water assets of Central Asia. The principal supply of
these waters is the area’s glacial assets.
In the 20 th (20) century, there have been greater than 14.500
glaciers in Tajikistan overlaying 8 p.c of the nation’s whole
territory.
Unfortunately, because of the local weather change impression, these glaciers
started to soften intensively. Today, greater than 1,000 glaciers of
Tajikistan have fully melted. The quantity of the mass of the
nation’s glaciers has decreased by virtually a 3rd over a
comparatively brief interval.
However, оther associated initiatives would give impetus to a brand new
international motion to take the mandatory collective motion to fight
local weather adjustments. These initiatives organically match into the
mainstream of the measures presently taken by the world group
inside the framework of the Paris Agreement to cut back carbon
dioxide emissions and stop the worldwide temperature from rising
above two levels Celsius (2.0 ° C).
Meanwhile, attaining the set objectives can take a few years with out
securing the required assets, that’s finance, science and
know-how.
Therefore, the help by the worldwide group on this
space will stay as important for a lot of growing international locations.
Material ready by the Embassy of the Republic of
Tajikistan within the Republic of Azerbaijan