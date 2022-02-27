International Judo Federation announces suspension of Putin

Russian President Putin, who is thought for his exhibits of machismo and staged sporting prowess, has been suspended because the Honorary President and Ambassador of the International Judo Federation.

In a press release, the Federation stated that this was: “In light of the ongoing war conflict in Ukraine.”

The announcement comes amongst different sporting associations searching for to distance themselves from Russia and Putin following the unlawful and brutal invasion of Ukraine. Formula 1 has determined that it might probably now not maintain the Russian Grand Prix in September and UEFA has moved the Champions’ League remaining to Stade de France in Paris.

